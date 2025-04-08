Tariffs, Ukraine, Trump—and What New York and California Should Learn from Texas

Scroll down to watch/listen immediately via YouTube, Apple, or Spotify.

Last week, I recorded an episode of Live from the Table, the official podcast of New York’s legendary Comedy Cellar. It’s hosted by owner Noam Dworman, one of the greatest talkers alive, and comedian Periel Aschenbrand (I highly recommend her memoir On My Knees, which includes the Philip Roth story she alludes to at the start of this podcast and I cheekily reference in the sub-headline above).

We cover a lot of ground, starting with a discussion of local New York City politics and my view of disgraced congressman Anthony Weiner, who is now running for city council (‘a kind of pure gain of function version of a New Yorker, where even if you agree with him he just has to attack you,’ I suggest), and the looming mayoral race which features no fewer than three candidates credibly accused of various forms of sexual harassment and serious mismanagement of their offices.

We talk about my recent trip to Austin for a Reason documentary about how that city is building so much housing that rents have come down from a pandemic-era high—and what New York City should learn from that (and what states like California and New York should learn from Texas). We also jaw alot about Trump—neither Noam nor I voted for him but both preferred him winning over Kamala Harris—and his incoherent trade policy, and whether the libertarian movement will rise in a moment when both traditional left and right coalitions are fraying or exploding.

Here’s an auto-generated (via Otter.ai) list of topics:

Introduction and Guest Segment

Periel introduces the podcast, "Live from the Table," and the guests: Noam Dorman, owner of the Comedy Cellar, and Nick Gillespie, editor at large at Reason magazine.

Nick humorously compares his recurring guest status to a recurring disease, and they joke about herpes.

Nick plugs his recent episode of "Reason Interview" with novelist Leigh Stein and Julius Toronto, discussing the challenges of producing satire in contemporary America.

Nick references Philip Roth's 1961 essay on Charles Van Doren and the quiz show scandal, highlighting how reality has surpassed satire.

Discussion on Anthony Weiner and Local Politics

Noam mentions Anthony Weiner running for city council in the East Village, and Nick shares his recent experience on Mike Pesca 's podcast with Weiner.

Nick describes Weiner as sociopathic and aggressive, noting his poor manners and tendency to attack people.

Noam shares her positive experience meeting Weiner and his pugnacious personality, despite his past scandals.

Nick discusses the New York City mayor's race, mentioning candidates with sexual assault charges and the political gridlock in the city.

Economic and Political Issues in New York City

Nick criticizes the lack of substantive policy discussions in local elections, focusing on taxing the rich and giving more to the poor.

Noam and Nick discuss the challenges of addressing issues like rats, garbage, and high rents in New York City.

Nick shares his experience in Austin, Texas, where deregulation and pro-development policies have led to lower rents and improved living conditions.

They discuss the concept of supply and demand in housing and the potential for similar solutions in New York City.

Ezra Klein's New Ideas and Market Solutions

Nick praises Ezra Klein and others for focusing on supply-side solutions to economic problems, such as housing and healthcare.

They discuss the potential for market-based solutions to address issues like housing affordability and the benefits of deregulation.

Nick emphasizes the importance of becoming less governable and allowing markets to function more freely.

They compare the regulatory environments in Texas and California, highlighting the benefits of a more permissive approach.

Tariffs and Their Economic Impact

Nick explains the negative impact of tariffs, describing them as a tax on consumers that raises prices.

They discuss the inefficiencies created by tariffs and the tendency for producers to become less competitive.

Nick shares an example of how tariffs on imported cars led to inefficiencies in the US auto industry.

They explore the idea of using tariff revenue to fund government programs, questioning the effectiveness and fairness of such policies.

Trump Administration and Foreign Policy

Noam and Nick discuss the Trump administration's foreign policy, particularly in relation to Ukraine and Russia.

Nick expresses concern about the lack of clear principles guiding Trump's foreign policy decisions.

They compare Trump's approach to foreign policy with previous administrations, noting the lack of a coherent strategy.

Noam expresses optimism that Trump's policies will be better than those of the Biden administration.

Libertarian Perspectives on Ukraine and Foreign Aid

Noam questions the libertarian movement's stance on supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression.

Nick explains the split within the libertarian movement, with some advocating for less government intervention and others supporting aid to Ukraine.

They discuss the importance of due process and fairness in government actions, particularly in relation to immigration and foreign policy.

Nick emphasizes the need for a balanced approach that respects individual liberty while addressing global challenges.

Trump's Legacy and Future Prospects

Noam and Nick speculate on the long-term impact of Trump's presidency and his potential legacy.

They discuss the importance of defining key achievements and policies that will be remembered.

Nick highlights the potential for Trump to adapt his policies based on public reaction and economic conditions.

They explore the possibility of Trump's policies leading to a more libertarian-leaning approach to governance.

Conclusion and Final Thoughts

Noam and Nick reflect on the broader implications of Trump's presidency for American politics and society.

They discuss the challenges of balancing individual freedom with government responsibility.

Nick emphasizes the importance of a diverse and thriving society, drawing parallels to New York City.

The conversation concludes with a light-hearted exchange about their personal experiences and perspectives on current events.

