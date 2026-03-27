Here’s a bonus episode of The Reason Interview, one about this week’s jury verdict in a Los Angeles civil trial about social media’s effects on young kids. I talk with User Mag’s Taylor Lorenz about moral panics and bad parenting.

The case out of Los Angeles finding Meta and YouTube/Google responsible for addicting a young girl (now 20) and exacerbating her mental health issues is a big deal for all sorts of reasons. Like the verdict against Meta in New Mexico, it signals a cultural shift arguably more than a legal one. The public—that amorphous and vindictive blob—has had enough and now big, rich companies are going to pay no matter what.

But here’s what you probably haven’t heard, but is crucially important: The plaintiff (known as Kaley or KMG in the proceedings) suffered physical and psychological abuse from her father (who ultimately abandoned her) and her mother (including fat shaming, leading to body-image issues). Bizarrely, as Lorenz notes, the mother would only communicate with her daughter for a while using Instagram direct messages. When you learn even a little more about the girl’s horrific upbringing, it becomes hard to even get to the question of how social media use was affecting her. Indeed, none of the therapists who say Kaley thought Instagram or YouTube addiction or use was pressing concern. But the jury saw otherwise, and issued a ruling that might radically alter online freedom for adults as well as kids.

Here’s the Reason writeup, followed by links to YouTube, Spotify, Apple, and SoundCloud versions of our conversation.

In a precedent-setting verdict this week, a Los Angeles jury held Meta and YouTube responsible for addicting a young woman to their services and exacerbating her mental health struggles. The jury recommended the two companies pay $6 million to the plaintiff, now 20, identified in court documents as Kaley or KMG. The verdict came a day after a New Mexico jury found that Meta harmed the mental health of children, failed to protect them from sexual predators, and violated state law. In this special bonus episode of The Reason Interview, Nick Gillespie talks with tech journalist Taylor Lorenz, founder of User Mag, who covered the Los Angeles trial. She recounts testimony from Kaley’s deposition describing physical and psychological abuse from her parents. Lorenz argues that Kaley’s unstable home life was a more significant factor in her mental health issues than social media use. Kaley even used Instagram to complain about her mother, who at one point would communicate with her daughter only through the app. Lorenz and Gillespie discuss rising cultural and political calls for regulation of social media, pending legislation such as the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA), and how Meta and other major players are simultaneously defending themselves in court while pursuing regulation that may benefit them at the expense of free speech. Previous appearance:

“Taylor Lorenz Makes Sense of Online Culture for the Rest of Us,” February 26, 2020 0:00—Observations from the trial 1:56—The plaintiff’s mental health and history of abuse 6:34—Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony 7:04—Is social media becoming the cultural scapegoat? 10:19—The impact of this verdict on setting legal precedents 13:15—KOSA 14:47—How sexual content drives regulation efforts 16:33—Are companies liable for not enforcing age verification? 17:56—What are the privacy threats with age verification? 19:05—Why more regulation stifles competition 21:48—Do younger generations value free speech? Reason is hiring! Check out the two open roles on the video team now:

https://reason.org/jobs/associate-producer/

https://reason.org/jobs/producer/ Producer: Paul Alexander Audio Mixer: Ian Keyser

If you like what I’m posting here, please follow, subscribe, share, and leave a comment.

And check out Reason, the leading source of politics and culture from a principled libertarian perspective.

Share

Leave a comment