The Compleat Nick Gillespie

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Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
4d

Taylor is the poster child for social media induced mental illness. If she were in charge, we would still be forced to wear masks and get 10 Covid boosters. The opposite of reason and libertarianism.

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Peter Rainville's avatar
Peter Rainville
4d

Love your work … but Taylor Lorenz as a reliable or trustworthy source on anything? Really?

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