The Compleat Nick Gillespie

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NagsHeadLocal's avatar
NagsHeadLocal
11h

Petticoat Junction? My grandmother watched that show. I had no idea . . .

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Matt Ruby's avatar
Matt Ruby
7h

The good ol’ days when having 2-3 Billion made you super wealthy.

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