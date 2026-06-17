New Reason Interview is up, with my longtime colleague and sometime coauthor Matt Welch of The Fifth Column. We talk about where we were 50 years ago, when the country was reading Alex Haley’s Roots, celebrating the Bicentennial, gearing up for the Montreal Olympics (the purest Cold War games of them all), and flocking to see The Bad News Bears, a movie that we argue is the ur-text of Gen X and all that is still great, glorious, and good about America.

Here’s the Reason writeup, followed by links to YouTube, Spotify, Apple, and SoundCloud versions.

Today’s guest is Matt Welch, editor at large at Reason and co-host of The Fifth Column podcast. Welch joins Nick Gillespie for a look back at the summer of 1976 and what it can tell us about America nearly 50 years later. They discuss the surprising reality of the bicentennial, why many observers expected it to be a failure, and how local celebrations ultimately made it a success. They also examine the cultural impact of Roots, the enduring appeal of The Bad News Bears, and what both works revealed about race, identity, family, and American life in the 1970s. Along the way, they revisit the 1976 Montreal Olympics, the Cold War rivalry between the United States and the Soviet Union, and the uniquely messy spirit of the era. Finally, Welch and Gillespie discuss what the bicentennial got right about patriotism, why America works best as a creedal nation, and whether the country’s strength lies in its ability to embrace multiple stories rather than a single national narrative. 0:00—The realities of the bicentennial 11:25—America 250 19:15—The Bad News Bears 35:28—The cultural impact of Roots 53:10—The 1976 Montreal Olympics 57:53—Bruce Jenner 1:03:42—Does America need a single narrative?

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