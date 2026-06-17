The Compleat Nick Gillespie

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Bob Knudsen
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American patriotism is on the rise big time in many corners, and we are having a pretty strong year overall. Outside of politics, we won a couple of Hockey medals over our northern effete neighbors, and we are currently in the thrall of World Cup Fever and the massive propaganda boon that is bringing as the freeloaders and up and comers from across the pond realize what true freedom looks like: Buc-ees, CostCo, and oversized Red Bull. The UFC fights were a massive hit, and the counter programming (led by none other than notorious traitor Hanoi Jane) was a hilarious flop. You'd think they would have learned from the Super Bowl counter programming. Side note: The Halftime Show was also a big win for patriotism as Bad Bunny had a show emphasizing the "Diversity is Strength" strain that has not had a strong showing in recent years.

In the political arena, TDS laden concerns aside, we have had some major political wins on the international front, and are likely to get another in Ukraine soon. The Iran debacle seems to have been a failure, but it also didn't really hurt the US much aside from some higher gas prices for a month. Venezuela was a success, the concerns raised about European mass migration, censorship, and freeloading have largely proven to be prescient and shown that the current US direction on all of these (higher fences, freer speech, and a higher standard for NATO respectively), and the return of the Monroe Doctrine seems to be taking root. Mexico seems to be getting in line, and although Canada has not yet, there are cracks in their leftist governance.

Domestically, taxes seem to be coming down, business regulations are on the wane, and executive overreach has been beaten back fairly successful by the courts, especially SCOTUS (Chevron anyone?). The fallout from these decisions seem to still be coming, but the upshot is more local and state control, and the return of accountability to Congress. The Woke Era has been effectively stalled out and parental rights are making a big return. Even leftists like Mamdani are arguing to get rid of excessive zoning and red tape.

Are there still problems? Of course. But 2026 is the first breath of fresh air our country has been able to take since pre-covid, and we are faring so much better than pretty much anywhere else in the world. Our true friends have stepped forward, and our true enemies are out fo the shadows. There are some who still need to decide which they are (Canada) but make no mistake, America is back.

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