There’s a new Reason Roundtable up, featuring me, Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, and Matt Welch. We talk about Lindsey Graham’s bellicose legacy and willingness to shape shift to stay close to power, the implosion of Graham Platner’s Senate candidacy, and Donald Trump’s pathetic attempt to salvage his stupid and losing war with Iran, among other things. In our cultural recommendations, I lay into Larry David’s really awful new HBO show, which has been likened to Drunk History. But in this case, the audience needs to be drunk to enjoy it—preferably passed-out drunk, too.

Here’s the Reason writeup, with embeds below. Or watch/listen at Reason.

This week, editors Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Matt Welch discuss the death of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R–S.C.) and his political legacy as one of Washington’s most persistent advocates for an interventionist foreign policy. The panel examines Graham’s evolution from John McCain ally and Trump critic to one of the president’s most loyal supporters, his role in pushing Trump toward a more hawkish foreign policy, and what his career reveals about the transformation of the Republican Party. Next, the editors check in on Trump’s escalating war with Iran and debate whether there is any plausible case that the conflict has left the United States better off. They also discuss the bipartisan housing bill passed by Congress, whether its permitting and regulatory reforms could meaningfully reduce housing costs, and Trump’s refusal to sign it. The panel then examines the collapse of Graham Platner’s Senate campaign and what it reveals about Democratic candidate recruitment and populist politics. Finally, a listener asks whether the SAVE America Act’s voting requirements could inadvertently produce a more informed electorate and create the conditions for a libertarian moment. 0:00—Lindsey Graham’s legacy 10:13—New military strikes on Iran 22:55—21st Century ROAD to Housing Act 30:45—Listener question on the SAVE America Act 39:47—Graham Platner ends Senate campaign 50:24—Weekly cultural recommendations

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