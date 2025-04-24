The Doctor Who Wants Patients To Call the Shots

If you care about bodily autonomy and health care, this week’s Reason Interview podcast is especially for you. My guest is Jeff Singer, a surgeon with 40-plus years of experience, who has just published a provocative new book Your Body, Your Health Care, which makes the maximalist case for informed consent, patient autonomy, and the right of all us to self-medicate.

Jeff’s approach is systematic, comprehensive, and libertarian in all the best ways. Drawing from historical examples and personal experience, he critiques licensing laws, the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) drug approval monopoly, and Certificate of Need (CON) regulations as protectionist measures that limit competition and innovation. He contends that private institutions—like insurers, hospitals, and certification boards—already create strong incentives for safety and quality, making many government controls both unnecessary and burdensome.

We also talk about complex topics like end-of-life choice, trans youth health care, and antibiotic regulation, emphasizing the balance between personal freedom and legitimate public health concerns. Jeff is a health care analyst for the CATO Institute. View his online archive here and follow him on X/Twitter here.

This interview was recorded at The Reason Speakeasy, a monthly event in New York City that doubles as a live taping of The Reason Interview. Go here for more information on upcoming Reason events.

Subscribe to the new YouTube channel for The Reason Interview With Nick Gillespie here.

Here are topics and timestamps. Scroll below to watch/listen via YouTube, Spotify, Apple, and Soundcloud.

0:00 — Introduction

0:50 — Singer's medical career

3:55 — Your Body, Your Health Care

8:40 — Government interference in your health care

14:23 — CON laws

20:00 — Licensing and credentialing rackets

29:48 — The FDA's drug approval monopoly

31:30 — The thalidomide scandal

34:11 — Off-label drug prescriptions

37:00 — FDA approval for naloxone and Plan B

40:20 — The American Medical Association's push for licensing

43:00 — RFK Jr.: reformer or madman?

45:05 — The food pyramid and other government follies

45:57 — Intersex infants and trans health care

50:09 — Right to die and patient autonomy

Video Editor: Ian Keyser

If you like what I’m posting, please check out Reason, where I’ve worked since 1993. Since 1968, we’ve been the planet’s magazine of ‘free minds and free markets’ and we cover politics, culture, and ideas from a principled libertarian perspective.

Share The Compleat Nick Gillespie