The Fascinating Weirdos Who Created Modern Libertarianism

My guest today is Reason Senior Editor Brian Doherty, who’s just published Modern Libertarianism: A Brief History of Classical Liberalism in the United States. Watch/listen above or scroll down for Apple, Spotify, Soundcloud, and YouTube versions.

I’ve worked with Brian for almost 30 years now and we share a deep interest in both the genealogy of libertarian ideas and institutions and various sorts of artistic and lifestyle subcultures (and we both believe these things are intertwined). His previous books include Radicals for Capitalism, the indispensable history of the libertarian movement, and titles covering the Ron Paul revolution, gun rights, Burning Man, and underground comics. All worth reading!

Modern Libertarianism analyzes the political and cultural legacies of figures such as Ludwig von Mises, F.A. Hayek, Murray Rothbard, Milton Friedman, and Barry Goldwater. We talk about Ayn Rand and the other two women who helped conceptualize libertarian thought—Rose Wilder Lane and Isabel Paterson. We also discuss how libertarians have played leading, if often underappreciated, roles in battles over free speech, international trade, immigration, deregulation, drug legalization, and lifestyle liberation.

My favorite parts of our conversation are moments when we get off the beaten track a bit, such as the discussion of Kerry Thornley, an early graduate of various libertarian groups who served in the Marines with Lee Harvey Oswald and wrote a novel about him before he killed JFK. Thornley surfaced later in the ‘60s as the cofounder of Discordianism and ended his days (he died in 1998 at the age of 60) writing a column for Factsheet Five, a leading zine about zines back when they mattered.

This interview was recorded at The Reason Speakeasy, a live monthly event in New York City that doubles as a live taping of this podcast. For information on upcoming events, go here.

1:59 — New book: Modern Libertarianism

3:26 — Isabel Paterson and The God of the Machine

5:14 — Rose Wilder Lane and the libertarian roots of Little House on the Prairie

9:59 — How did libertarianism get so male-dominated?

18:08 — Ayn Rand

26:15 — Is the Trump administration libertarian at all?

29:17 — Robert LeFevre and Murray Rothbard's thoughts on blackmail and violence

34:14 — Kerry Thornley and his unlikely connection to Lee Harvey Oswald

39:19 — Barry Goldwater's influence on libertarianism

47:00 — The rising respectability of libertarianism

48:17 — Libertarianism is not conservatism or reactionary

52:27 — The Libertarian Party

55:00 — The Cato Institute

56:16 — Libertarianism's wins

58:00 — Burning Man

If you like what I’m posting here, please check out Reason, the magazine of Free Minds and Free Markets. Since 1968, we’ve been the planet’s leading source of politics, culture, and ideas from a principled libertarian perspective.

And please subscribe to this Substack and share with your friends.

Share The Compleat Nick Gillespie