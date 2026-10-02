In late August, I participated in a conference in Buenos Aires about libertarian ideas and policies in Latin America. The final speaker was Argentina’s president, Javier Milei, who stated that you can’t beat populism or Peronism with populism or Peronism. The only way forward, he said, was through liberal governance—rule of law and reducing the size (and spending) of the state.

No politician is perfect, but Milei has shown a commitment to libertarian principles that goes beyond naming his cloned dogs (!) after free-market economists like Murray Rothbard and Milton Friedman. Reason Interview guest Axel Kaiser, a Chilean author and think-tanker, explains where those principles come from and why they are energizing younger people throughout Latin America (follow him on Instagram and X). It’s a great conversation about what’s happening in the southern climes of the New World. Starting close to 25 years ago, Axel helped jump-start interest in classical liberal ideas in home country and other parts of Latin America.

Here’s the Reason writeup, followed by links to YouTube, Apple, Spotify, and Soundcloud versions.

Today’s guest is Axel Kaiser, a Chilean-German lawyer, author of The Street Economist, and classical liberal who has spent years promoting free markets and limited government across Latin America. He is the co-founder and board president of Chile’s Foundation for Progress and deputy executive director of Argentina’s FARO Foundation. Nick Gillespie talks with Kaiser in Argentina about how Javier Milei transformed libertarianism from a largely intellectual movement into a popular political force and whether that shift can outlast Milei himself. They discuss the decline of Peronism, the resurgence of free market ideas across Latin America, and the tension between populism and liberalism. Kaiser also explains why libertarians need to compete for cultural influence, from universities and think tanks to movies and social media, and why a free society depends on more than limiting government. 0:00—What happens when libertarianism goes mainstream? 3:32—What is Peronism? 7:08—How did Milei make libertarianism cool? 10:41—Will Milei succumb to populism? 18:02—Is liberty more important than democracy? 22:33—The resurgent right in Latin America 25:57—Is Latin America embracing socially liberal values? 29:55—The effects of Venezuela’s implosion 37:23—Cultural superstructures 48:05—The influence of movies in culture 53:43—Have libertarians stressed liberty to the exclusion of virtue? 1:00:09—Pope Francis and capitalism 1:05:03—Chile’s private pension system Today’s Sponsor is the Cato Innovation Project: Design your own full-time, paid role at Cato. If we fund your idea, you spend two years executing it.

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