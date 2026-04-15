‘Donald Trump told the American people that there would be no more stupid wars, and I think many of us, myself included, believed that he was opposed to those wars, when in fact what it actually seems more like is [that] he thought that the politicians that started those wars were stupid and they conducted them in a bad way.’—Emma Ashford

There’s a new Reason Interview up, this one with Emma Ashford of The Stimson Center (named for one of the most interesting American political figures of the 20th century). Ashford is the author, most recently, of First Among Equals: U.S. Foreign Policy in a Multipolar World and she teaches at Georgetown, is a columnist at Foreign Policy, and used to work at the CATO Institute. She’s a self-described realist in her approach to foreign policy and she’s one of the most incisive critics not just of Donald Trump but of the recent presidents who occupied the White House before him.

This is a fast-paced analysis not just of the current war in Iran but of U.S. foreign policy since the end of the Cold War. Ashford emphasizes that with the end of the Cold War, America became much more confident, even arrogant, in its ability to reshape the globe but that, at least since Obama, presidents have had to deal with the fact that our nation’s ambitions have far outstripped our ability to deliver—and voters’ willingness to go along. Since the early 1990s, she argues the U.S. goal has gone from ‘containment’ of communism ‘to this much more transformative “we’re going to change the world” approach…and that has been mostly a failure.’

We also discuss reports that Benjamin Netanyahu conned Trump into bombing Iran, J.D. Vance’s past and present statements about war, and how the United States might best help the long-suffering people of Iran.

Here’s the Reason writeup, followed by links to YouTube, Apple, Spotify, and SoundCloud versions.

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