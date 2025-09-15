The Compleat Nick Gillespie

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Lucid Rebel's avatar
The Lucid Rebel
2d

Nick, what a great conversation. I must say, I genuinely believe you are one of the most important and impactful voices in America today. I admire your unwavering commitment to freedom.

I have been thinking a lot lately about the need to form a broad coalition that, to your point, we know will appeal to 80% of Americans.

I find that social media makes it very difficult to create and sustain momentum behind ideas rooted in classical liberalism. Reasonable, consistent, principled voices seem to get drowned out by more provocative voices, and this feeds the vicious cycle.

There are a handful of organizations that I think are doing an admirable job of fighting for true freedom, without compromising their values or being pulled in a partisan direction for political gain (unlike a number of “conservative” orgs and think tanks, which seem to have made it their duty to provide intellectual cover for MAGA no matter what—Heritage would be a good example.)

I’m consistently impressed and inspired by organizations like Reason, FIRE, Heterodox Academy, IHS, Institute for Justice…I know I can count on these orgs to fight fearlessly for human freedom.

The question then becomes, how do we broaden this coalition? How do our ideas start to gain momentum and popularity in the public square? How do folks like you and other aligned public figures increase your popularity in a podcast ecosystem, for example, that seems to be dominated by illiberalism?

I know our ideas appeal to the majority of Americans, but somehow we are struggling to create mass appeal. It feels like we are losing in the battle of ideas. I’m dumbfounded by the number of center right/conservatives who seemingly abandoned all principles in their quest for power and deep tribal allegiance.

Anyway, I sincerely appreciate all you do to advance freedom and advocate for human dignity and autonomy. Your voice has never been more important than it is today.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Nick Gillespie
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture