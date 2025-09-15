I appeared on the most recent episode of

’s How To Fix It podcast, which is distributed by

. We discuss the murder of Charlie Kirk (a disgusting act that has been denounced by leaders of both parties), the recent National Conservative conference in Washington (which was redolent with blood-and-soil definitions of what it means to be American), and President Trump’s wielding of power (which borrows heavily from Tony Soprano.

I’ve known John for about 25 years—way back in the day, he and I used to appear weekly on a radio show hosted by Alan Nathan, a self-declared ‘militant moderate.’ I’ve interviewed John at least a couple of times over the years, including in 2010, when he published Wingnuts: How the Lunatic Fringe is Hijacking America, and in 2017, when he published Washington’s Farewell: The Founding Father’s Warning To Future Generations. Both of those books are well worth reading—and each is something of a time capsule from periods when politics seemed less intense and polarized (relatively speaking) than they do right now.

John worked for Rudy Giuliani during the latter’s heyday as a very successful mayor of the country’s biggest city. He was the editor in chief of The Daily Beast during its heyday, too, taking over from Tina Brown and steering its coverage of pop culture and politics in a way that boosted circulation and credibility to new highs. Full disclosure: I was a columnist there for a good chunk of that period, and the fact that John platformed a full-throated libertarian is a testament to his commitment to representing a full range of viewpoints. More recently, he’s been a CNN analyst, ran for Congress as a Democrat, and joined up with The Bulwark. He embodies the center in American politics in the best way possible, combining a deep commitment to the country’s founding principles, respect for free enterprise, and a revulsion toward ideological extremism. It says a lot—none of it good—about the current iteration of the GOP that John now identifies as a Democrat.

In this Q&A, we talk about the Charlie Kirk assassination, its causes, and how to reduce political violence in the future. We also discuss the incredibly awful and retrograde speech given by Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.) at the National Conservativism conference, which borrows its title, ‘What Is an American?’ from Hector St. Jean de Crevecoeur’s famous 1782 essay of the same name. Crevecoeur’s essay is the first description of America as a melting pot, extolling a country in which ‘individuals of all nations are melted into a new race of men, whose labours and posterity will one day cause great changes in the world.’ Schmitt’s revision, which may have been written by a staffer who was fired from the Ron DeSantis campaign for sticking Nazi imagery in a video (yes, really), is tilling very different soil. Schmitt references ‘true Americans’ who came from places like Germany and Britain in the 19th century and praises Donald Trump because ‘he knows that America is not just an abstract “proposition,” but a nation and a people, with its own distinct history and heritage and interests.’

We also discuss Trump’s turn to state capitalism, with the government extorting money from and financial stakes in U.S. companies wanting to export its products abroad. This isn’t good, and it’s awful to see supposed free market economists such as Kevin Hassett, Trump’s chief economic advisor, abandon career-long commitments to free trade in order to promote the president’s dodgy economic nativism.

Here is the video of the How To Fix It podcast, followed by links to Spotify and Apple versions. Here’s a direct link to The Bulwark’s page.

