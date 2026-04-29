There’s a new Reason Interview up today. It’s with the actor and director Andy Serkis, who has appeared in some of the very biggest movie franchises in history (including Lord of the Rings and Marvel films like Black Panther and the Avengers)—and who has also portrayed the great proto-punk Ian Dury, whose singles like ‘Hit Me with Your Rhythm Stick’ and ‘Sex & Drugs & Rock ‘n’ Roll’ rocked my world when I first heard them in the late ‘70s.

I’ll be frank in my assessment of his new animated version of George Orwell’s Animal Farm, which opens wide this weekend and features voices by actors such as Seth Rogen, Woody Harrelson, Glenn Close, and Laverne Cox: I don’t like it. It’s not just that it’s a kid’s movie with a happy ending tacked on (no spoilers!). It’s the category error at the heart of the rewrite: Stalinist Russia gets swapped out and the new villain is an avaricious capitalist who just wants to control everything while being indifferent to the environment. We have a bit of a spirited disagreement about that, and also whether the world overall is in better shape than it was when Orwell was writing (it’s hard for me to believe anyone with a sense of history doesn’t think so, to be honest).

That said, Serkis is nothing short of a genius when it comes to acting and his embrace of cutting-edge technology is nothing short of inspiring in a world filled with many reactionary geniuses whose entire industry (film!) is built on constantly advancing improvements in cameras, editing, special effects, and the like.

Here’s the Reason writeup, followed by links to the YouTube, Spotify, Apple, and SoundCloud versions of our discussion.

Today’s guest is the legendary actor and director Andy Serkis, who has played everyone from Gollum to proto-punk icon Ian Dury to King Kong to Marvel villain Ulysses Klaue. His latest project is a controversial animated adaptation of George Orwell’s Animal Farm, which he directed and is out on May 1 from Angel Studios. He talks with Nick Gillespie about the new movie; what, if anything, ties together some of his signature roles; and whether technology advances or undermines art. 0:00—Why Serkis wanted to direct Animal Farm 4:30—The corrupting nature of power 7:35—Are we in a better place than we were 100 years ago? 10:34—Serkis’ signature acting roles 18:31—The legacy of Ian Dury 25:42—Does technology enhance creativity 31:12—The fragility of democracy

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