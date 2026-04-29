The Compleat Nick Gillespie

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Kid Charlemagne's avatar
Kid Charlemagne
1d

Remember reading Animal Farm in 8th grade English as a lead in to reading 1984 the following year in 9th grade English during the huge media celebration of 1984 in the year 1984.

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Cypresse's avatar
Cypresse
16h

I won't listen, and this man deserves to be kicked in the nuts by every variety of farm animal for destroying the entire point of Animal Farm.

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