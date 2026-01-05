For my first public outing after my parental leave wraps up at the end of January, I’ll be appearing in Washington, D.C. on February 4 for a special LIVE edition of the Reason Roundtable podcast. I’ll join Peter Suderman, Matt Welch, and Katherine Mangu-Ward onstage at the DC Improv to ‘discuss and debate the week’s biggest stories and what fresh hell awaits us all.’

Considering the speed with which major news happens and disappears, I really have no goddamn idea about what we might talk about. If the specifics are vague, I suspect the Donald Trump will play some role, along with ongoing questions about the sustainability of a federal government that continues to outpace an entire navy of drunken sailors during fleet week. After that, who can tell?

There will be an afterparty at a nearby joint as well.

Here are the details:

WHEN:

Wednesday, February 4, 2026

Doors open at 5:45 p.m.

Show is from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. WHERE:

DC Improv

1140 Connecticut Ave NW

Washington, D.C. 20036 COST:

$10! $15 after January 28. (Venue has a two-item-per-person purchase minimum.)

And here is a link to the official Reason writeup. Tickets are limited, I’m told, and going fast. So reserve your slot today.

If you’re not able to watch live, the audio and video will appear as a Reason Roundtable on all the outlets for podcasts.

The most recent live Roundtable took place last July in New York City and the most memorable moment came (in my opinion, anyways!) when I argued that Compound W’s Freeze Off wart remover was a sign of incredible progress our society has made over the past few decades. I mean it! Watch that bit (only a minute long!) and tell me I’m wrong!

Watch/listen to the whole July Roundtable here or by clicking on the image below.

Hope to see you in a few weeks in DC! Again, tickets are selling out, so buy yours now!

