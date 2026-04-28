The Compleat Nick Gillespie

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757sean
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Can’t remember if I emailed on this ep., but I disagree more vehemently every day with the consensus on Iran. Breaking up the IRGC’s weird grips is absolutely necessary and justified. UAE is almost finished with its pipeline bypassing the Strait of Hormuz. They’re not on great terms with SA, so it’s kinda doubtful that Saudi oil will get out that way, but I can imagine that others will dump oil through UAE bypassing the choke point. Iran will have to start shutting down its wells in a few days because storage is full. Whether the weird Marxist-Islamist group can keep oppressing the country is very much a question.

And there is the very serious human rights issue — they killed probably 40K of their own people. In January.

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