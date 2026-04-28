What can you say about a would-be presidential assassin who ends his manifesto with the exhortation to the youth that reads ‘Stay in school, kids’?

Not much, especially when his actions are paired with a solipsistic media that immediately turned Cole Tomas Allen’s insane but thankfully failed attempt to kill President Trump into a series of self-referential posts about…the media.

On the Reason Roundtable podcast, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, Matt Welch, and I talk about the latest attempt on Trump’s life, the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, the Iran War, the ridiculous proposed bailout of Spirit airlines, the looming specter of city-run supermarkets in New York City, and more. Here’s the writeup and chapter headings, followed by embeds to YouTube, Spotify, Apple, and SoundCloud versions.

This week, editors Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Matt Welch discuss the attempted shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and the media coverage that followed. They examine the shooter’s manifesto, why it struck some observers as uncomfortably normal, and what that says about the mainstreaming of extreme political rhetoric. The panel also considers President Donald Trump’s renewed push to build his new White House ballroom in the aftermath of the attack. Next, the editors turn to New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s plan for city-run grocery stores, whether government-backed supermarkets can fairly compete with private businesses, and why critics may have helped turn a campaign talking point into actual policy. Then, the panel discusses reports that the Trump administration is considering a bailout that could leave the federal government owning most of Spirit Airlines. The panel then turns to Iran, where uncertain diplomacy and mixed signals over the Strait of Hormuz suggest the conflict remains far from resolved. Finally, a listener asks what the libertarian view of redistricting should be and whether fair maps are ever truly possible. 0:00—The White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting 18:49—Mamdani’s city-run grocery store plan 27:42—Spirit Airlines bailout 37:06—Listener question on redistricting 43:23—What is the endgame in Iran? 48:58—Weekly cultural recommendations

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