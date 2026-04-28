The Shooter's Manifesto, Iran Endgame, and City-Run Supermarkets
The world is crazy stupid of late. The latest Reason Roundtable tries to make some sense of it.
What can you say about a would-be presidential assassin who ends his manifesto with the exhortation to the youth that reads ‘Stay in school, kids’?
Not much, especially when his actions are paired with a solipsistic media that immediately turned Cole Tomas Allen’s insane but thankfully failed attempt to kill President Trump into a series of self-referential posts about…the media.
On the Reason Roundtable podcast, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, Matt Welch, and I talk about the latest attempt on Trump’s life, the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, the Iran War, the ridiculous proposed bailout of Spirit airlines, the looming specter of city-run supermarkets in New York City, and more. Here’s the writeup and chapter headings, followed by embeds to YouTube, Spotify, Apple, and SoundCloud versions.
This week, editors Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Matt Welch discuss the attempted shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and the media coverage that followed. They examine the shooter’s manifesto, why it struck some observers as uncomfortably normal, and what that says about the mainstreaming of extreme political rhetoric. The panel also considers President Donald Trump’s renewed push to build his new White House ballroom in the aftermath of the attack.
Next, the editors turn to New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s plan for city-run grocery stores, whether government-backed supermarkets can fairly compete with private businesses, and why critics may have helped turn a campaign talking point into actual policy. Then, the panel discusses reports that the Trump administration is considering a bailout that could leave the federal government owning most of Spirit Airlines. The panel then turns to Iran, where uncertain diplomacy and mixed signals over the Strait of Hormuz suggest the conflict remains far from resolved. Finally, a listener asks what the libertarian view of redistricting should be and whether fair maps are ever truly possible.
0:00—The White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting
18:49—Mamdani’s city-run grocery store plan
27:42—Spirit Airlines bailout
37:06—Listener question on redistricting
43:23—What is the endgame in Iran?
48:58—Weekly cultural recommendations
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Can’t remember if I emailed on this ep., but I disagree more vehemently every day with the consensus on Iran. Breaking up the IRGC’s weird grips is absolutely necessary and justified. UAE is almost finished with its pipeline bypassing the Strait of Hormuz. They’re not on great terms with SA, so it’s kinda doubtful that Saudi oil will get out that way, but I can imagine that others will dump oil through UAE bypassing the choke point. Iran will have to start shutting down its wells in a few days because storage is full. Whether the weird Marxist-Islamist group can keep oppressing the country is very much a question.
And there is the very serious human rights issue — they killed probably 40K of their own people. In January.