The Compleat Nick Gillespie

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ian Jacob's avatar
Ian Jacob
3d

Who stole the American dream. Political media and politicians. All you hear on the news is that America is failing the political memes say as much and the politicians sell it to get votes because ‘clearly’ the other side is driving America into extinction. It’s interesting if you look at it from another facet of American society health care. If you ask Americans about the healthcare system a large majority will say it’s a disaster, but if you ask them specifically about their own healthcare the same very large majority of them say they’re happy with the healthcare they receive. It’s all perception. Can things be improved yes are they as bad as it seems like we all believe no. Thanks for the article.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Stuart's avatar
Stuart
4d

Great article. Thanks, Nick!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Nick Gillespie
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture