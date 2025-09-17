Today's Psychedelics Are Good for What Ails You

In today’s Reason Interview, I talk with Joe Dolce, author of the excellent new book Modern Psychedelics: The Handbook for Mindful Exploration. He explains how psychedelics are moving from counterculture to mainstream, with new science, shifting laws, and surprising therapies that promise to change how we treat addiction, anxiety, and self-discovery.

If Michael Pollan’s How To Change Your Mind made psychedelics safe for polite discussion, Joe’s book gives more context and practical, hands-on advice and information. Whether you are an experienced psychonaut or simply curious about today’s psychedelic renaissance, I highly recommend his book. Psychedelics aren’t a panacea for all your problems or all the problems of the world, but they are substances that have been unfairly vilified, demonized, and prohibited. It will be a better world when we can use them more freely—and have better discussions of their merits and problems.

Years back, Joe was the editor of Details, back when that now-defunct magazine was setting the pace for hip coverage of downtown New York City. He brings a journalist’s edge and skepticism to mainstream coverage of drugs and the subcultures associated with them and we have a spirited discussion of Matthew Perry’s death, widely misattributed to ketamine.

Here's the Reason writeup, followed by links to YouTube, Apple, Spotify, and SoundCloud versions.

