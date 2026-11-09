The Compleat Nick Gillespie

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Matt Benson
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I don't think they'll be any action on debt and spending because what I am seeing in commentary from the general public is a complete misunderstanding of the the scale of the problem. The US deficit is $2 trillion per year and going up so fast it will probably be $4 trillion by the early 2030s at which point the Social Security and Medicare trust funds run out and the US will probably need another trillion per year to cover that shortfall. So it's shortly to be a 5 trillion per year hole not to mention the accumulated debt, but the sort of comments I see suppose that actually we could fix everything if we just cut the military by 10% ($100 billion per year), or introduced a billionaire wealth tax (maybe a couple of hundred billion per year). So the general public thinks there's some magic pot of money to save us, except the pot proposed is maybe 5% of the deficit. Same thing in France which has a €135 billion deficit and I keep seeing French student activists in interviews saying "if we just brought in a wealth tax" (maybe €4-5 billion per year), it would fix everything and France would have plenty of money to massively expand state spending.

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