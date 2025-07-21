Last Tuesday, my colleagues (

,

, and

) and I hosted a live taping of the Reason Roundtable from the

’s Village Underground club to a packed house of about 200 (thanks to all who attended!).

We covered a lot of ground, including Queens’ own Donald Trump and the mayoral primary success of self-described socialist Zohran Mamdani. Regarding the latter, we go deep on some of his specific policy proposals that are likely to make things much, much worse than they currently are. For instance, I explain why his rent-control and public housing plans are likely to increase costs and drive down supply for most people. I hasten to add: I see Mamdani not as the start of a new era of trouble with a capital T but as simply the next, worst stage for a city that has not governed itself well in over a decade.

As I realized years ago while living cheaply in a town where the demand for living was markedly low, I’m happy to pay a premium to live in place like New York. But there comes a moment when the costs exceed the benefits and NYC has gone through long periods where that has been the case (in a future episode of The Reason Interview, I talk about this cycle with Richard E. Farley, author of Drop Dead, a brilliant new history of the city’s 1975 fiscal crisis). I deeply worry that regardless of who becomes the next mayor, New York might already be deep into a mediocre period where the city thrives not because of its leadership but in spite of it.

In a different segment about how technology has made our the world a better place, I plump for the current state of painless, over-the-counter wart remover technology (not as gross as it sounds, and a true marvel!). Katherine, Matt, Peter, and I also recommended people, movies, books, and social media feeds that showcase New York’s sense of humor.

Here are links to YouTube, Spotify, and Apple versions (note: audio is not great on the YT version but is excellent on Spotify and Apple ones). Enjoy!

