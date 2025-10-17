Here’s the most recent Reason Roundtable podcast, which went live earlier this week. My colleagues

,

, and

and I spent a good chunk of time talking about Donald Trump’s role in bringing a close (perhaps more temporary than anyone suspected) to hostilities between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. We also discussed many other topics, including escalating trade wars and blasting of Venezuelan boats, the effects of the government shutdown (remember that?), and why the Libertarian Party failed to field a candidate for the mayoral race in New York City. We wade into the issue of the awful quality of contemporary political candidates, with an emphasis on idiot Democrats such as Jay Jones, the very angry candidate for Virginia’s attorney general, and rageaholic former California Rep. Katie Porter. As I note, it’s not like the GOP is sending its best to many contests either. As bad as things are, I’m not convinced they are any worse than they usually are.

For my culture recommendation at the end of the podcast, I heartily endorse Drink Your Way Sober, by

of

. It combines memoir, deep research on addiction, and promising therapies to deal with alcohol abuse. Whether you have a drinking problem or not, it’s a fantastic work of self-empowerment and better understanding of how we all can talk more charge of our lives. Katie will be my guest on an upcoming episode of The Reason Interview, so look for that. The ep is already taped, and it’s a good one.

If you’re in the New York City area, please come out to a screening of a new Reason documentary on the effects of rent control in soon-to-be Mayor Mamdani’s Big Apple. It’s happening at The Village Underground on October 29 and will feature a panel with filmmaker Justin Zuckerman and the

’s John Ketcham, moderated by me. Tickets are $10.

.

Here’s the Reason writeup of the Roundtable, followed by embeds of YouTube, Spotify, Apple, and SoundCloud versions.

This week, editors Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Matt Welch celebrate the release of over 2,000 hostages, political prisoners, and detainees, while considering whether President Donald Trump’s Israel–Gaza deal represents a genuine step toward lasting peace in the Middle East. They discuss whether Trump’s foreign policy approach is consistent, examining his recent strikes in Venezuela, and whether his record abroad compares favorably to his chaotic record at home. The conversation then turns to Trump’s new China tariffs, which rattled markets and underscored his erratic approach to trade policy, followed by yet another round of bailouts for struggling farmers. The editors also examine Congress’ indifference amid another government shutdown and the growing sense that lawmakers have ceded their role entirely to the executive branch. They discuss a federal judge’s weekend ruling that limits Trump’s ability to deploy National Guard troops into U.S. cities, and what it signals about the courts’ willingness to check his power. Finally, they assess the Democrats’ persistent candidate-quality problem, from Virginia to California, and how it reveals a party struggling to find competent leadership. A listener asks whether a libertarian could offer a meaningful alternative in New York City’s next mayoral race. 0:00—Trump brokers peace in the Middle East 13:32—Is Trump’s foreign policy more successful than his domestic record? 18:03—Tariff threats escalate trade war with China 25:04—Government shutdown leads to federal layoffs 34:44—Is the judiciary the only check on Trump’s authority? 43:02—Listener question on Libertarian Party in NYC 47:27—The Democratic Party’s candidate-quality problems 55:36—Weekly cultural recommendations

