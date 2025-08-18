Trump's Gangster-Style Industrial Policy

There’s a new Reason Roundtable podcast up, featuring me,

talking Donald Trump’s economic policy, Ukraine-Russia policy, and crime policy. And a bit about immigration and calling out the National Guard. If you believe in limited government, this has not been a good week.

Here’s the writeup of the show, followed by links to YouTube, Apple, Spotify, and SoundCloud versions.

This week, editors Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Matt Welch dig into the Trump administration's increased meddling in the tech sector, from profit-sharing deals to a possible government stake in Intel. They discuss the recent spike in the consumer price index, the president's controversial pick to lead the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and what the latest data signal for the economy. The conversation then shifts to Washington, D.C., where President Donald Trump has declared a state of emergency, put the local police under federal control, and deployed National Guard troops from multiple states as part of a sweeping crime crackdown. Despite over 1,700 officers and agents on the streets last week, the arrests were no higher than an average day, raising questions about whether the operation is more about politics than public safety. Later, the hosts turn to Trump's meeting with Vladimir Putin in Alaska, where threats of "severe consequences" gave way to softer rhetoric and even the adoption of some of Putin's language. A listener question lightens the mood by imagining the Roundtable as a band, with Peter on sousaphone. 0:00—Has Trump created a banana republic economy? 15:42—Consumer price index, jobs report, and the new BLS nominee 20:54—D.C. police department now under federal control 38:48—Listener question on a Roundtable musical group 45:14—Trump's meetings with Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy 55:34—Weekly cultural recommendations

My cultural recommendation this week is the new season of Mike Judge and Greg Daniels’ King of the Hill, which is as fresh and funny as it was in its original run between 1997 and 2009. About two-thirds of the way through today’s episode, I reference Judge’s great 2006 film Idiocracy and call for our own ‘Brawndo moment,’ when things finally get reset in the movie’s fictional world. Back in the day, King of the Hill deftly satirized political extremes while extolling common sense and the common man in a way that skewered both buttinsky, progressive ‘twig boys’ and conservative, reactionary, populist jackasses. The new series manages the same feat, which is arguably even tougher these days given a dozen or so years of increasing polaorization since it went off the air. The series is not political per se, but it represents in many ways a great tradition of skepticism toward power, whether in the private sector (the Walmart stand-in, Megalomart, is an ambivalent presence) or the public sector (few episodes don’t mock government busybodies of some kind). But it is never nihilistic, either, which is remarkable. The whole run of King of the Hill is on Hulu and it’s one of the great achievements of the past 25 years of TV.

