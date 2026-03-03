There’s a new Reason Roundtable podcast up, with me, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Matt Welch talking about Iran mostly.

If you are old enough to remember the first Gulf War under George H.W. Bush and the second, under George W. Bush, you will also recall that there was a good deal of time and energy spent by government officials laying out the case for those particular actions (and, in the first conflict, a lot of time spent securing a true ‘coalition of the willing’). That does not mean either of those wars were particularly justified or well-prosecuted, by the way, but it seems the least leaders can do is work hard to explain themselves when they are about to send their citizens into battle.

We got none of that this time, which is problematic above and beyond the constitutional issues by going a president going to war (even Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth use the term war, by the way) without getting some sort of authorization from Congress. Given the spasmodic nature of Trump’s various policy decrees (see: Liberation Day and his tariffs regime, for instance), it’s hard to believe that the president has thought through any, much less many, contingencies.

As I note in this episode, the recent documentary Bodyguard of Lies (I interviewed the director Dan Krauss here) is directly on point. We entered Afghanistan on the heels of the 9/11 attacks and in an understandable white-hot frenzy about getting Bin Laden and destroying al Qaeda. Yet as Dan Krauss shows, the United States didn’t have a clear, overriding goal or strategy at the start of that war. The result? Almost immediately, the politicians and the military started changing goalposts and metrics, strategies, etc—all of which ultimately resulted in America’s longest foreign war and the Taliban taking over the country we had invaded and occupied for two decades.

I hope that Iran doesn’t become the next great mistake in American foreign policy. I don’t like Trump’s willingness to ignore or even piss on the Constitution, but he has shown an ability to steer between the two most-familiar and opposite poles of U.S. foreign policy—anti-interventionism on the one hand and balls-deep invasion and occupation of foreign lands on the other. Trump is clearly not in the old Pottery Barn school of intervention (you break a country, you own it, per Colin Powell). He’s also clearly not an America First guy, at least as that phrase was used in the 1920s and ‘30s.

Maybe bombing the hell out of Iran will create space for a regime change that yields more peace and freedom for Iranians and the region and the United States; maybe this is more of a coordinated effort among Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and other powers in the Gulf to end Iranian meddline than we have any idea of. But it seems utterly unlikely that the various and ever-changing rationales Trump and his team are using to justify this new war will lead to more stability and freedom.

One of the essential takeaways from the COVID lockdowns—which were initiated at the national level by Trump—was that government officials should be more honest and open with Americans. We are adults and should be treated as such. We are not incidental to decision-making or policy creation—we are the ultimate deciders (to invoke a George W. Bush ism…). That goes with foreign policy even more than domestic policy. It’s our kids and grandkids who will live with the results even more than those of us closer to the grave than the maternity ward. The absolutely cavalier way in which this administration—already unprecedented in the volume of its lies and self-dealing and delusions—went about taking us into war is utterly indefensible.

Here’s the Reason writeup of today’s podcast, followed by links to YouTube, Apple, Spotify, and SoundCloud versions.

If you like what I’m posting here, please subscribe, follow, share, and leave a comment!

And please check out Reason, where I’ve worked since 1993. Established in 1968 as the magazine of ‘free minds and free markets,’ Reason is the best source on the planet for articles, videos, podcasts, and events from a principled libertarian perspective.

Share

Leave a comment