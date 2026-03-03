Trump's War With Iran Is Unjustified and Unpopular: Reason Roundtable
Plus: Congress is reluctant to assert its war powers, the Pentagon brands Anthropic a national security threat, and a listener asks whether regime change is ever morally defensible.
There’s a new Reason Roundtable podcast up, with me, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Matt Welch talking about Iran mostly.
If you are old enough to remember the first Gulf War under George H.W. Bush and the second, under George W. Bush, you will also recall that there was a good deal of time and energy spent by government officials laying out the case for those particular actions (and, in the first conflict, a lot of time spent securing a true ‘coalition of the willing’). That does not mean either of those wars were particularly justified or well-prosecuted, by the way, but it seems the least leaders can do is work hard to explain themselves when they are about to send their citizens into battle.
We got none of that this time, which is problematic above and beyond the constitutional issues by going a president going to war (even Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth use the term war, by the way) without getting some sort of authorization from Congress. Given the spasmodic nature of Trump’s various policy decrees (see: Liberation Day and his tariffs regime, for instance), it’s hard to believe that the president has thought through any, much less many, contingencies.
As I note in this episode, the recent documentary Bodyguard of Lies (I interviewed the director Dan Krauss here) is directly on point. We entered Afghanistan on the heels of the 9/11 attacks and in an understandable white-hot frenzy about getting Bin Laden and destroying al Qaeda. Yet as Dan Krauss shows, the United States didn’t have a clear, overriding goal or strategy at the start of that war. The result? Almost immediately, the politicians and the military started changing goalposts and metrics, strategies, etc—all of which ultimately resulted in America’s longest foreign war and the Taliban taking over the country we had invaded and occupied for two decades.
I hope that Iran doesn’t become the next great mistake in American foreign policy. I don’t like Trump’s willingness to ignore or even piss on the Constitution, but he has shown an ability to steer between the two most-familiar and opposite poles of U.S. foreign policy—anti-interventionism on the one hand and balls-deep invasion and occupation of foreign lands on the other. Trump is clearly not in the old Pottery Barn school of intervention (you break a country, you own it, per Colin Powell). He’s also clearly not an America First guy, at least as that phrase was used in the 1920s and ‘30s.
Maybe bombing the hell out of Iran will create space for a regime change that yields more peace and freedom for Iranians and the region and the United States; maybe this is more of a coordinated effort among Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and other powers in the Gulf to end Iranian meddline than we have any idea of. But it seems utterly unlikely that the various and ever-changing rationales Trump and his team are using to justify this new war will lead to more stability and freedom.
One of the essential takeaways from the COVID lockdowns—which were initiated at the national level by Trump—was that government officials should be more honest and open with Americans. We are adults and should be treated as such. We are not incidental to decision-making or policy creation—we are the ultimate deciders (to invoke a George W. Bush ism…). That goes with foreign policy even more than domestic policy. It’s our kids and grandkids who will live with the results even more than those of us closer to the grave than the maternity ward. The absolutely cavalier way in which this administration—already unprecedented in the volume of its lies and self-dealing and delusions—went about taking us into war is utterly indefensible.
Here’s the Reason writeup of today’s podcast, followed by links to YouTube, Apple, Spotify, and SoundCloud versions.
This week, editors Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Matt Welch discuss the U.S. military strikes against Iran, and why the United States repeatedly finds itself pulled into wars in the Middle East. The panel examines the White House’s original narrative around the 2025 bombings of Iran’s nuclear facilities and what evidence supports claims that Tehran posed an imminent threat to U.S. national security. They debate whether President Donald Trump’s approach reflects a coherent strategy or a slide toward another open-ended conflict. The editors also consider Congress’ reluctance to assert its war powers, the limited public support for the operation, fractures within Trump’s coalition, and the risk of escalation.
They also unpack the Pentagon’s clash with Anthropic after the AI company was labeled a supply chain risk when it refused to drop safety guardrails on its technology, a move that will shut the firm out of federal contracts. The editors discuss what that authority means in practice, how it shapes the relationship between Silicon Valley and the military, and what it signals about AI’s growing role in national defense. They also respond to a listener’s question about whether regime change wars are morally distinct from other conflicts and whether preemptive self-defense fits within libertarian principles.
0:00—How does the White House justify bombing Iran?
9:11—Do the strikes on Iran need congressional authorization?
16:21—Trump’s mixed messaging on Iran
29:49—Conservative influencers divided over Iran
38:18—Listener question on regime change
48:13—Anthropic gets blacklisted by the Pentagon
1:00:02—Weekly cultural recommendations
What are we consuming this week?
Peter Suderman, Scream 7
Matt Welch, EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert
Nick Gillespie, Corey Feldman vs. the World, directed by Marcie Hume
Katherine Mangu-Ward, Eat, Pray, Love, by Elizabeth Gilbert and Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse
Producer: Paul Alexander
Video Editor: Ian Keyser
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I would like to point out that the Islamic Republic of Iran has been at war with the West in general, and the US and Israel in particular, since 1979.