This is what I see ‘backstage’ on Riverside as we record.

I never thought I’d write this, but I’ve been so productive of late that I need to double-up on this newsletter! So this installment not only has the most recent (yesterday’s) Reason Roundtable in it, but also our 10th anniversary show, which was recorded live from New York on October 9.

Yesterday’s Roundtable discussed many things, including the French riots (which have been more or less described by too-many outlets as basically ‘mostly peaceful’), why libertarians haven’t been able to infect a major party the way the Democratic Socialists of America have, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s deep antagonism what Joseph Schumpeter called ‘creative destruction,’ or

that force which "incessantly revolutionizes the economic structure from within, incessantly destroying the old one, incessantly creating a new one" in response to constantly changing demand. Properly understood, creative destruction affects far more than the economic order. Taking a page from Marx, Schumpeter underscored that the market's ceaseless "mutations" and "gales" are constantly remaking the social order as well.

We spend a fair amount of time about hot sauces—Warren is especially fretful over a merger that might bring Cholula and Frank’s RedHot under the same management—and I cop to my favorite being Texas Pete, which is insanely cheap and flavorful. And a great example of how just about the very last thing anyone should be worrying about ever is, as Twitter’s Iowahawkblog put it, ‘a panopticon conglomerate [that] owns two brands of hot sauce.’ In our recommendations section, I talk about the new Netflix doc about comedian Norm MacDonald. It’s a wonderful film, made completely from preexisting clips and footage, and it drives home the oddness of how weirdly deep, kind, and straightforward MacDonald became over his career. He started out as an arch ironist who seemed to take nothing serious or sacred, but ended up being unguardedly earnest.

Here’s the Reason writeup, followed by links. Below those are the same for our 10th annivesary show, which took place at the Comedy Cellar’s Village Underground in Greenwich Village. It was a packed house (we sold well over 200 tickets) and a very warm crowd, many of whom started listening to us way back around 2016, when we started the whole thing. Many thanks to all the listeners who tune in (?) each week.

This week, editors Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Matt Welch discuss the riots engulfing France and whether the country’s increasingly unsustainable welfare state has made it ungovernable. They examine competing claims that immigration and austerity are fueling the unrest, the political gains being made by the French right, and why even modest pension reforms provoke fierce resistance. The conversation turns to the United States, where President Donald Trump’s tariffs are losing support among blue-collar voters and Republicans are struggling in traditionally conservative areas like Ohio. The panelists then discuss the abrupt departure of White House press secretary Katie Zacharia after just five days on the job. Later, they examine Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D–Mass.) opposition to a proposed $45 billion merger involving McCormick and Unilever. Finally, a listener asks why libertarians don’t follow the Democratic Socialists of America’s example by trying to reshape the Republican Party from within. 0:00—France’s riots and the imploding welfare state

21:29—Trump’s tariffs lose support among blue-collar voters.

29:41—Zacharia’s tenure as White House press secretary

35:45—Listener question on libertarian influence strategy

45:52—Warren’s corporate merger opposition

57:07—Weekly cultural recommendations

And here are links to and background about the 10th anniversary show:

For 10 years, The Reason Roundtable has been proving that the best political conversations aren't the ones where everyone agrees—they're the ones where smart people challenge each other, chase unexpected tangents, and somehow end up making more sense of the news than anyone else. Join Nick Gillespie, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Matt Welch as they celebrate a decade of the podcast with a special live taping. It's your chance to watch the chemistry, the disagreements, the running jokes, and the occasional exasperated sigh happen in real time.

Arguably the two most interesting moments, at least regarding yours truly, include the following:

At one point, Peter Suderman asks a big thing we each got wrong over the past decade and I cop to underestimating just how rotten Donald Trump’s second term would be. I mean, it could be slightly worse (and may become the absolute horror-show version after the midterms), but I didn’t expect to rule as expansively, incoherently, and disastrously as he has done so far. We were asked to name a cultural artifact of the past decade we think was super-influential or important. I picked this very platform, Substack, because it embodies great libertarian values and virtues such as being innovative, empowering, and committed to free expression, inclusion, and tolerance. I worry about the platform over the long haul—it’s becoming more like other social media sites over time, trying to push content on users, etc.—but it reminds me very much of the early days of the internet and World Wide Web. It’s full of great, weird, deep content that you can opt in to or steer clear of. It’s a great place to find, build, and develop not just community but knowledge and insight you just wouldn’t come across otherwise.

In any case, here are the links to our 10th anniversary show. Thanks for being part of this world!

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