The latest deadline for Iran to capitulate to President Trump’s demands or face civilizational death by bombing is mere hours away. On yesterday’s Reason Roundtable, my colleagues Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, and Matt Welch and I talked about the whys and wherefores of the Iran war and a lot of other things, too, including whether Medicare for All is a viable solution to health care and early 1970s’ socially conscious comic books featuring Green Arrow and Green Lantern driving into the heartland in search of the ‘real America’ and Captain America and the Falcon fighting a racist 1950s’ version of same.

I am old enough to remember the Islamic revolution in Iran. The Shah was no saint and his regime deserved to be toppled but what replaced it is worse, if only because it has proven even more durable and oppressive. That said, Trump’s war—done without congressional consultation or the sort of political consensus-building that such an endeavor demands—is not moral or justified, or likely to be effective in bringing anything resembling freedom or representative government to Iran. And it’s likely to embroil the United States in a long, drawn-out conflict in a way that was wholly avoidable. As I wrote a month ago, this is a war of choice, and a bad one.

Here’s the official Reason writeup, followed by links to the YouTube, Apple, Spotify, and SoundCloud versions.

This week, editors Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Matt Welch discuss President Donald Trump’s escalating rhetoric around the war in Iran, including a profanity-laced Easter weekend Truth Social post. They examine what it reveals about a conflict with shifting timelines, unclear objectives, and little public support, along with the domestic consequences of the war, including rising gas prices surging above $4 per gallon. The panel also weighs Trump’s proposal for a $1.5 trillion defense budget, the largest in modern history, and what it says about the administration’s priorities. Next, the panel turns to the broader federal budget, where rising spending continues without any serious attempt to address the deficit. The editors then check in on NASA’s Artemis program, weighing the excitement of returning to the moon against persistent delays, cost overruns, and the growing role of private space companies. They also answer a listener’s question about what libertarian alternatives to Medicare for All might look like, focusing on deregulation, catastrophic coverage, and restoring price signals in the health care system. Reason is hiring! Check out the two open roles on the video team now:

https://reason.org/jobs/associate-producer/

https://reason.org/jobs/producer/ 0:00—Trump’s Truth Social Easter rant 14:57—The $1.5 trillion defense budget 22:36—The New York Times student debt story 28:55—Listener question on Medicare for All 43:41—Analyzing Artemis 51:58—Weekly cultural recommendations

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