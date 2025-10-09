I talked with novelist Lionel Shriver for The Reason Interview. I think that she is one of the great writers at work today—and certainly one of the most provocative. We sat down only a few days after the assassination of Charlie Kirk on a college campus and she cautioned against ‘over-interpreting’ the world and noting, ‘We want tragedies to mean something. And maybe they don’t.’ She was talking not just about political violence but about her own massive health scare from a year ago, and her slow but eventual recovery.

As great as her fiction is—We Need To Talk About Kevin, The Mandibles, and Mania are my three favorites—I think her nonfiction might even be better and I can’t recommend Abominations enough. She has lived a million lives, and she has observed every telling detail possible. Her writings on the Troubles in Northern Ireland (she lived there for years before they ended in the late 1990s) and her family are lapidary, passionate, and deeply, deeply human. I recommend her Spectator column too.

Among other things, she is a reminder of a time and place when politics did not dictate all things. I agree with her on many issues (she famously—notoriously?—wrote a New York Times op-ed thanking Rand Paul for ‘nominally refurbishing libertarianism so that it is halfway respectable’ a decade ago) but think she is wrong on the ability of America to absorb immigrants and what she calls ‘the transgender thing.’ More important, she is right to insist that people disagreeing on some political issues should not be be-all and end-all of friendships. That’s a sensibility worth cultivating.

Here’s the Reason writeup of the interview, followed by embeds of the YouTube, Spotify, Apple, and SoundCloud versions.

The Reason Interview with Nick Gillespie is a libertarian podcast that goes deep with the artists, entrepreneurs, politicians, and visionaries who are defining the 21st century. Today’s guest is Lionel Shriver, the provocative writer best known for novels like We Need to Talk About Kevin, The Mandibles, and, most recently, Mania. We talked a few days after the assassination of Charlie Kirk, an event whose lasting significance she cautioned against overinterpreting. “We want tragedies to mean something,” she said. “And maybe they don’t.” Shriver offered cutting critiques of Gen Z socialists, Tucker Carlson, Kamala Harris, and President Donald Trump, whom she said is devoid of “any firm principles.” In a New York Times op-ed a decade ago, she thanked Rand Paul for “nominally refurbishing libertarianism so that it is halfway respectable,” but now says the term has become tarnished as “far right.” She told me that she is one of “those sad people who occasionally still says they would like a smaller government” and isn’t “interested in massive social control.” Yet she seems to be growing more conservative, making dismissive comments about “the trans thing” and arguing against large-scale immigration, which is also the topic of her next novel, A Better Life, that is set to be released early next year. This interview was recorded live at an event in New York City. 0:00—Introduction 1:44—Lionel Shriver’s health battles 4:06—The danger of overinterpreting events 11:02—Weaponizing identity for conflict 19:06—Shriver’s views on libertarianism 22:54—Donald Trump and Kamala Harris 27:51—Shriver’s novelist inspirations 32:27—Gen Z’s problematic relationship with history 41:59—Concerns about mass immigration Producer: Paul Alexander Audio Mixer: Ian Keyser

If you like what I’m posting here, please subscribe, follow, share, and leave a comment. And check out Reason, which has been around since 1968 and where I’ve worked since 1993.

