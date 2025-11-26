For this week’s Reason Interview, I talked with filmmaker Ken Burns, who is co-director of new, 12-hour series about the American Revolution.

Over the past decade-plus, I’ve interviewed him a bunch of times and find his work endlessly intriguing even when I disagree with its large thrusts or smaller points (and yes, whenever we talk, we argue about public funding for the arts and media).

The new series can be streamed on-demand (links below) and is well worth watching. I’ve read some snipe-y reviews that tend to focus mostly on things immaterial or relatively minor contested facts. What the series does superbly is lay out a vast tapestry of the forces and figures that played parts in the what is surely the most important political revolution in human history. There’s plenty to argue about, but it’s really a great map of what happened, why, and to whom. It would be a great backdrop to Thanksgiving conversations!

As someone trained in American literature, I subscribe to what might be called the ‘usable past’ version of history. In the early 20th century, literary critic Van Wyck Brooks argued that

‘The present is a void and [Americans float]… in that void because the past that survives in the common mind of the present is a past without living value… The past is an inexhaustible storehouse of apt attitudes and adaptable ideals; it opens of itself at the touch of desire; it yields up, now this treasure, now that, to anyone who comes to it armed with a capacity for personal choices.’

For me, writing or thinking about the past is always about our current needs or desires. We use the past to justify, illuminate, or influence our current fixations and problems. In an American Revolution context, the musical and later movie 1776 (1969/1972) is an attempt to humanize and rehabilitate the Founders at a time when a massive credibility gap had opened up between LBJ, Nixon, and other elected leaders and voters, especially younger voters, of the time. 1776 is about 1969! Gore Vidal’s Burr, a fantastic 1973 novel told through the eyes of the always-reviled Aaron Burr, performs a similar function but carries a different and darker message: The mythologized version of the Founders, especially characters like Hamilton and Jefferson, serves to allow unchecked power by elites. By debunking the Founders, Vidal is raising alarms about the leaders of contemporary America. Likewise, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton (2015) isn’t about the past, it’s about reimaging an America in which marginalized populations literally play the central characters—at a moment in time when the first African-American president was winding down his time in the Oval Office and we were supposedly moving to a post-racial era. Each of these works was extremely popular in its own way because they reflected our contemporary predicaments, concerns, wishes.

In our conversation, Ken Burns rejects this line of thinking, saying that his work is simply geared to recovering and revealing the truth. To this end, he has been critical The 1619 Project for being starkly ideological in its framing of the American Experiment and he has also taken the first Trump administration’s 1776 Project as similarly motivated reasoning. I agree with him that people can create more or less convincing and compelling versions of the past, but I also think his version of the American Revolution speaks eloquently, if only implicitly, to where we are as a country today.

The main theme of the series, in my reading, is the remarkable level of disunity of the colonies when they entered the war against British rule. At war’s end that disunity still prevailed. In toto, the series is about how very different people with very different conceptions of what is good, just, and proper managed to unite to get rid of a bigger threat. And how, after they defeated that enemy, created a system that allowed them to keep going in a way that ultimately gave rise to a freer and freer society. Our current age of political polarization and seemingly unprecedented gulfs between different groups of people has much to learn from this 2025 version of the American Revolution.

Here’s the writeup from Reason, followed by embeds/links to YouTube, Apple, Spotify, and SoundCloud versions.

If you like what I’m posting here, please subscribe, share, follow, and leave a comment.

And check out Reason! Established in 1968 as the magazine of ‘free minds and free markets,’ Reason now publishes a print edition, a website, podcasts, and videos galore.

Share

Leave a comment