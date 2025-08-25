What Libertarians and Socialists Have in Common

Here’s a short conversation I did recently with my Reason magazine colleague

. It’s about 15 minutes and was prompted by an email from a listener of The Reason Roundtable, who asked whether libertarians and socialists have more in common than in usually supposed.

Well, yes and no, I argue (sorry to be so wishy-washy). Both libertarians and socialists tend to think about things from a systems approach, and we often share similar goals of inclusion and uplift (the methods for getting there are very different, of course). There are strong anti-authority strains in each philosophy, too, though I wouldn’t want to oversell that or any other commonality. I explain that when I was in grad school for American literature and cultural studies in the late 1980s and early ‘90s, I tended to hang out more with actual Marxists (much rarer at universities than is commonly supposed) rather than conservatives and mere liberals/progressives, who didn’t seem to have a coherent set of principles that guided their attitudes toward art or public policy.

Take a listen and let me know what you think. Here’s the official (?) writeup of the video over at YouTube:

On this episode of Table for Two, Peter Suderman and Nick Gillespie tackle a listener’s provocative question: Do libertarians have more in common with socialists than most people realize? They examine areas of overlap, such as skepticism of state power and critiques of the social contract, while also laying out the sharp differences that divide the two philosophies.

You can also watch it at YouTube if you’d like:

If you find this interesting, I would recommend checking out my recent Reason Interview podcast with Mark Pennington, a professor of political economy at Imperial College London, who has a fantastic new book out on Foucault, Hayek, and what he calls a postmodern liberalism. Don’t be scared off by words like Foucault and postmodern if you’re on the right, or Hayek and libertarian if you’re on the left. There’s a similar skepticism toward power and one that yields some fascinating and highly compatible conceptions.

Let me know what you think of all this, especially in an era of exceptional horseshoe theorizing, where traditional dichotomies seem to be breaking down like nobody’s business. Elements of the right and left are tracking with each other on issues such as anti-interventionism, support for state capitalism, and controlling language, diet, and drugs. Horseshoe theory is one more indication we are in a time when old alliances are faltering in the face of new circumstances and we need to understand what’s going on if we’re going to move toward a better place.

