In a few days, I’ll share a special live episode of the Reason Roundtable with you, and I’m happy to announce that I’ll be giving a talk at Clemson University on February 19. It’s called The Agony of Abundance and looks at why Americans seem to be getting less and less happy in the face of unparalleled material abundance. Go here for more details, but here’s the writeup:

The Snow Institute for the Study of Capitalism presents “Agony of Abundance: Pessimism in an Age of Unprecedented Wealth & Personal Freedom” with Nick Gillespie. Americans have never been better off: we are living longer, richer and more satisfying lives in a more tolerant and pluralistic society. Yet Gallup finds that less than a quarter of us are satisfied ‘with the way things are going in the United States’ and movements to limit cultural and economic freedoms are ascendant across the political spectrum. Why are we suddenly afraid of the massive increase in choice in all parts of our lives, and what will happen if we return to a less-abundant world? About our speaker:

Nick Gillespie is an editor at large for Reason, the leading source of politics, culture and ideas from a libertarian perspective. He holds a Ph.D. in American literature, hosts The Reason Interview podcast, is a former columnist for Time and the Daily Beast and is, according to The New York Times, “to libertarianism what Lou Reed is to rock ‘n’ roll, the quintessence of its outlaw spirit.” This event is free and open to the public. Sponsored by the John W. Pope Foundation.

As my host at Clemson, C. Bradley Thompson, told me when I sent him my bio, it will be pretty amazing if any of the students have any idea of who Lou Reed is. Which is as it should be, I suppose.

During my time off, my Reason colleagues Zach Weissmueller, Eric Boehm, and Billy Binion ably handled hosting duties for the Reason Interview and below I list samples of their work from the program’s YouTube channel (subscribe!). The goal of Interview is to stage “relentlessly interesting interviews with the activists, artists, authors, entrepreneurs, newsmakers, and politicians who are defining the 21st century.”

Let me know how you think we’re doing. And do send guest ideas!

Jeff Asher: What the Media Get Wrong about Crime, hosted by Billy Binion

J.C. Bradbury: The Reason Reason You Pay for NFL Stadiums, hosted by Eric Boehm

Freddy Guevara: Why So Many Venezuelans Support Trump’s Capture of Maduro, hosted by Zach Weissmueller

If you prefer listening to interviews, please subscribe to The Reason Interview at

—or wherever you find your podcasts.

