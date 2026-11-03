Run, don’t walk to listen to the latest Reason Roundtable, in which Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and I talk about the stakes of today’s elections before they happen.

Tune in on Wednesday, too, when we’ll do a quick postmortem on our predictions and what the results show.

Here’s the Reason writeup, followed by links, etc.

This week, editors Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Matt Welch discuss what the midterm elections could mean for libertarians. They debate whether a Democratic victory might help curb President Donald Trump’s executive power and why Republicans may struggle to learn from their mistakes. The conversation then turns to races in Ohio, Alaska, and Michigan that reveal growing tensions within both parties. The editors then examine how much power Democrats would actually have if they retake Congress, particularly when it comes to Trump’s tariffs and the war with Iran. They also weigh the value of congressional investigations against the risk of more political grandstanding. Finally, a listener’s question about gerrymandering leads to a discussion of electoral reform and the possibility of expanding the House of Representatives. 0:00—What the midterms mean for libertarians 14:22—Races in Ohio, Alaska, Michigan, and California 27:19—What will Democrats do with power? 33:26—Listener question on gerrymandering 41:59—Will midterms be a referendum on Trump? 50:31—Weekly cultural recommendations

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