The Compleat Nick Gillespie

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lawrence Dickinson's avatar
Lawrence Dickinson
1d

I like the perspective that the dynamism of the 20s nouveau riche’s culture was frightening and abhorrent to the old money elite class. Nick is right, we are living in a similar social climate.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Richard Kuslan's avatar
Richard Kuslan
1d

Gatsby is a meretricious piece of junk writing. I read it a third time just recently 20 and 50 years after I had read it previously. Not a truthful word in the whole book. Also, sociological analysis of fiction is fundamentally wrong. It is fiction. It never happened. All you are reading is the imagination of the writer. Besides, Galsworthy, Hergesheimer, Sherwood Anderson and many more were all far, far more capable fiction writers of the time. Why anyone has a bee in the bonnet for this novel is beyond me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Nick Gillespie
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture