The Compleat Nick Gillespie

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Benjy Compson's avatar
Benjy Compson
2dEdited

I love the inscription outside the schoolyard “A cadet will not lie, cheat, steal, or tolerate those that do”. I cannot imagine being a cadet, let alone an officer, what I would do if The Don were to enter my orbit…but I sure as f would not salute the Commander and thief of the U.S. military.

I am all for the good book of Exodus being in all public schools and the Big Ten Commandments being taught…in history class! Just as I shrug at the thought that two plaques being posted at the school house is, god forbid, a violation of the Establishment Clause. But any kid that comes home from school truly believing in any version of the old fashioned commandments is the inherent word of God, because his teacher told him so…would be a victim of indoctrination, and the teachers gotta go. There in lies the rub. Power corrupts, and absolute power of young skulls full of mush (here’s hoping the guy that popularized that saying is rotten in…). But my point is telling me that the legislation is an act of anything other than holy rollers thinking they are better than thou unbelievers is a grotesque violation of the Commandments neither Ken Paxson, nor the unholy Trump Bible Salesman have ever lived their misspent lives. Peace be with you Nick, thanks for taking my rant 🍻✌🏼

Reply
Share
Robert Pondiscio's avatar
Robert Pondiscio
2d

Dunno, Nick. When I have to listen to influential podcasters and elite media figures excuse the murder of a corporate CEO and rebrand shoplifting as “micro looting”telling kids Thou Shalt Not Kill and Thou Shalt Not Steal suddenly doesn’t sound so ridiculous.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nick Gillespie · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture