You know the old joke: When you’re not having sex, it’s a recession. When I’m not having sex, it’s a depression.

I moderated a great, new Generational Divides discussion for Open to Debate, which just went live earlier today. It features a Gen Xer (divorce lawyer and writer James J. Sexton), a Millennial (Manhattan Institute researcher Carolyn Gorman) and a Zoomer (novelist malavika kannan) talking about sex, love, and romance in contemporary America.

It’s a fascinating conversation for many reasons. While Gen Z is having less sex than earlier generations did at the same age, the fact is that we’re all having less sex than we used to, regardless of age (obviously, your individual results may vary). Marriage rates are down (and age at first marriage is up), and fertility rates are declining too. What’s the link between these trends and rising economic, cultural, and political equality between men and women, people staying in school longer, and major economic shocks (the Great Recession, say) and pandemics like COVID? I suggest some links during the discussion but don’t have strong arguments for why any of this is happening (with the exception of falling fertility rates, which I think reflect huge and positive increases in women’s standing around the globe). But I do think it’s important that we don’t simply say current trends are bad simply because they are different from past trends. It’s good that unwanted pregnancies are way down from where they were, but is there any obvious reason to say that 1991 rates of high schoolers reporting sexual activity are better than those from later years? Not clear at all.

It’s a good, wide-ranging conversation that reveals serious differences in lived experience and attitudes not just toward sex, marriage, and romance but many other topics.

Here’s the writeup from Open To Debate (subscribe to its Substack!), followed by links to YouTube, Spotify, and Apple versions, plus a full transcript. You can also look for the show on 350+ NPR stations around the country this weekend (consult your local listings).

Forget “happily ever after.” Today’s relationship questions aren’t just about who to marry — they’re about whether marriage, monogamy, or even parenthood are still worth aspiring to. If Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding buzz has taught us anything, couples are asking uncomfortable questions long before they say “I do.” Young adults are having less sex than previous generations, birth rates continue to fall, and long-held assumptions about love are increasingly up for debate. In this episode of “Generational Divides,” Reason editor-at-large Nick Gillespie brings together a Gen X-er, a Millennial, and a Gen Z-er to tackle some of today’s most provocative questions around sex and relationships: Should Gen Z have more sex?

Is monogamy overrated?

Should people have more babies? Whether you’re single, dating, married, or somewhere in between, it’s a lively, sometimes provocative debate about what love, fidelity, family, and sexuality should look like in the 21st century. Our Debaters: For Gen X : James J. Sexton , Divorce Lawyer

For Millennials : Carolyn Gorman , Fellow at the Manhattan Institute

For Gen Z: Malavika Kannan, Author and Writer of the “Quarter Life Crisis” Substack Guest Moderator: Nick Gillespie, Editor-at-Large at Reason About Generational Divides: Smart, contrarian, and funny, Generational Divides with Nick Gillespie embodies Open to Debate’s commitment to lively, nuanced discourse in an age of echo chambers. With provocative prompts, generationally diverse guests, and Gillespie’s trademark wit guiding the way, the series invites listeners to question their assumptions and join a conversation that’s as entertaining as it is enlightening. Special thanks to Liberty Ears Foundation who made this series possible. Follow us on YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and TikTok to stay connected with our mission and ongoing debates.

Full transcript of show here!

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