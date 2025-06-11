Last week, I appeared on my former Reason colleague

’s new 2Way interview show, The Moynihan Report, to talk about the Elon Musk/Donald Trump breakup, the state of national politics, and whatever happened to the ‘Libertarian Moment,’ a concept created by

and me back in 2008 to describe the mass personalization of everyday life that we believed was remaking every aspect of American life, from business to culture to, eventually, politics. (Matt and Michael, along with

Foster, are the hosts of the excellent

podcast, to which you should give a listen if you haven’t yet or lately).

What began as a Reason cover story during the dark days of the financial crisis arguing that ‘despite all leading indicators to the contrary, America is poised to enter a new age of freedom,’ grew into the 2011/2012 book The Declaration of Independents: How Libertarian Politics Can Fix What’s Wrong with America. In 2014, The New York Times Magazine published Robert Draper’s cover story, ‘Has the ‘Libertarian Moment’ Finally Arrived?,’ which featured me, Matt, Fox News’ Kennedy, and Rand Paul, who was leading most GOP polls of presidential hopefuls.

My conversation with Michael is good discussion of why libertarian sensibilities didn’t dominate politics like they seemed poised to—but also why a return to limited government and laissez-faire economics and culture may well be in the offing. Better late than never, right?

Nick Gillespie, Editor-at-Large of Reason joins The Moynihan Report to talk about where all the libertarians have gone. (00:54) Elon's Troll (03:31) Libertarian Moment (08:08) 70s Freedom (11:06) Tariffs (16:48) Agony of Abundance (23:20) Populism (29:58) Culture War (37:33) Amanpour's Fear (48:26) Big Takeaways (56:32) Questions -- The Moynihan Report is an in-depth 1-on-1 interview program broadcast live from 2WAY’s New York studio on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7-8pm EST. Hosted by Michael Moynihan (The Fifth Column, VICE News), the show centers around lively conversations with the most influential people in culture, politics, media, and beyond–not just to unpack their opinions on current events, but to better understand what makes them tick. Each episode also includes the opportunity for Michael and guests to engage with the live at-home audience via the 2WAY platform. If you are interested in participating in upcoming episodes, please register at https://www.2way.tv/moynihan

