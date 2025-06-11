The Compleat Nick Gillespie

Mark Wills
2d

Nick your recent comment about how much libertarian thinking is winning really caught my attention. You can get stuck in the moment and lose sight of the real picture.

Tom Bricker
3d

Overall, things are much more libertarian than just twenty years ago. In Ohio, Governor Taft first signed a concealed carry law in 2004. Now, Ohio is one of 29 states with constitutional carry with no need for a permit from the state. Ohio and other states including that state up north has also gone from medical marijuana to legalizing recreational use. Ohioans are also able to set off consumer grade fireworks on certain dates barring any local laws.

Enjoyed the conversation especially after technical difficulties were fixed. One thing I like about libertarians such as you and Moynihan is the ability to talk with people of a different opinion. Moynihan just had Brace Belden, a self-identified Marxist on his show.

