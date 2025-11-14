I’m extremely excited to share this conversation on generational divides I hosted for

. It features

of the

, Stacey Vanek Smith of Bloomberg and Marketplace,

, and me talking about basic economic realities and aspirations for Boomers, Gen Xers, Millennials, and Zoomers. Here are the basic topics we cover:

Here’s the Open To Debate’s writeup, followed by links to YouTube, Spotify, and Apple versions. It will also be airing on public radio stations around the country over the weekend.

Are Grandma’s Social Security benefits imperiling Junior’s future? Is owning a home still a defining part of the American Dream, or a relic of a bygone era? When we look back on the 1950s, do we see a golden age, or are we simply indulging in nostalgia? And how large is the gap between different age groups on whether intergenerational wealth is still achievable? In the inaugural episode of a new Open to Debate series, “Generational Divides,” Reason’s editor-at-large Nick Gillespie brings together three debaters from three generations — Baby Boomers, Gen X, and Gen Z — to unpack how age, experience, and economics shape our ideas of prosperity, opportunity, and freedom. It’s a lively, cross-generational debate on whether the promises of the past still hold up in a rapidly changing America. Featured Debate Topics: Are Grandma’s Social Security Benefits Imperiling Junior’s Future? Is Homeownership Still A Defining Attribute of the American Dream? What Are People Really Nostalgic for About the 1950s—and Was the Economy Actually Better Then? Our Guests: For Baby Boomers: Joe Nocera, Deputy Managing Editor at The Free Press For Gen X: Stacey Vanek Smith, Journalist and Reporter; Co-host of “Everybody’s Business” at Bloomberg Business For Gen Z: Kyla Scanlon, Financial Content Creator, Economic Commentator and Author of “In This Economy?” Nick Gillespie, Editor-at-Large at Reason, is the guest moderator.

