The Compleat Nick Gillespie

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ShawnPG's avatar
ShawnPG
19h

The final paragraph confuses me. Don’t the “old institutions” have something to do with our thriving?

Anyhoo, Happy 4th, Nick.

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Benjy Compson's avatar
Benjy Compson
5hEdited

Why are Americans Less Patriotic than Ever? To the Village Idiwitt, the “T” word…”Teachers”…and Trump, of course.

Kidz these dayz are not only being taught to have a fundamental disrespect for the greatest country on Gods green earth…you know, the one created by an all boys club, that signed a Declaration of war for Independence, that were all just a bunch of racists capitalists pigs. Young skulls full of mush are being brainwashed, from kindergarten to liberal arts and political science graduate schools, to have nothing but utter disdain for cultural warriors that progressives literally still truly believe are the cause of all our world’s problems…and that the 1619 Project is based on a true story. Teachers these dayz …are as inbred leftists as Trumpers still share the same D.N.A. as their closest kin…but I ain’t got the time, nor will anyone read my lament about that other trash t word. Gotta run on. Thanks for taking my rant. Peace through superior mental firepower.

P.S. Have nothing but praise for the men who had the balls and brains to put up and shut up a King and all his no good men…and sacrificed their sacred lives, honor and fortunes so that you Nick would have a right to life, liberty and pursuit of free speech in still the greatest country on Gods green Earth…”Don’t you know that” patriotism and love of this country is even better than the real thing…didn’t I say I gotta run on. Have some fing respect Nick, and stop proving the horseshoe theory correct. And have a HAPPY FOUTH OF JULY in spite of the monster, I mean mobster Don King Trump in the Bada Bing, I mean Oval Office 🍺✌️

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