I talked with Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) for The Reason Interview about war, spending, and the proper role of government in everyday life. Khanna is a self-professed progressive capitalist who represents a good chunk of Silicon Valley yet never misses an opportunity to criticize tech billionaires and income inequality. He’s also a rare politician who is willing to work across the aisle—most recently, he teamed up with libertarian-leaning Rep. Tom Massie (R-Ky.) to push a war powers resolution about the Iran War and legislation calling for the release of the Epstein files.

This is a great conversation that covers many areas of agreement and disagreement. We talk about the Iran and congressional abdication when it comes to war-making and restraining the president; California’s exodus and proposed wealth tax; whether Bernie Sanders would in fact be a good president; and the proper role for government in the functioning of everyday life. As Khanna tweeted after, “This was a conversation I really enjoyed as @nickgillespie pushed back on me with historical knowledge and insight. Country needs more of a debate of ideas like this.”

Here’s the Reason writeup, followed by links to the YouTube, Apple, Spotify, and SoundCloud versions. There’s also a full transcript over at Reason.

Today’s guest is Rep. Ro Khanna (D–Calif.), a self-styled “progressive capitalist” who represents such major Silicon Valley cities as San Jose, Santa Clara, and Cupertino in Congress but who also supported the independent Vermont socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders for president. He has shown an increasingly rare willingness to work across the aisle, cosponsored with the libertarian-leaning Rep. Thomas Massie (R–Ky.) a war powers resolution aimed at President Donald Trump’s bombing of Iran. He also joined forces with the Massie last fall to push disclosure of the Epstein files. In this interview, Nick Gillespie talks with the five-term congressman about the need for Congress to reassert its control over the initiation of military force. They also discuss whether high taxes and regulations are why California was one of just five states to lose population last year. They argue the merits of California’s proposed wealth tax that some say pushed Steven Spielberg, Mark Zuckerberg, the founders of Google, and other ultra-wealthy people to leave the Golden State. They also discuss the role of government in spurring and regulating AI and other technologies, the meaning of the Epstein files, and whether the United States can redefine itself in a way that reduces polarization without reducing pluralism. 0:00–What is the biggest problem with the Iran War?

3:00–Did Trump start the Iran War to distract from domestic policy?

4:36–What should Congress do about the Iran War?

6:59–What is progressive capitalism?

9:10–Does Khanna support the proposed California wealth tax?

12:23–Are taxes and regulations causing California’s population loss?

19:21–The role of environmental policy in California housing

21:03–Do billionaires weaken democracy?

24:19–The track record of wealth taxes

25:50–Will federal spending ever be reduced?

27:47–Artificial intelligence and impacts on the labor force

33:09–Assessing the New Deal

40:54–Is there a need for a national purpose?

46:24–The next attorney general and the Epstein files

51:19–What defines us as Americans? Reason is hiring! Check out the two open roles on the video team now:

https://reason.org/jobs/associate-producer/

https://reason.org/jobs/producer/

Again, go to Reason if you want to read a full transcript of this conversation. And check out my archive there too.

If you like what I’m posting here, please subscribe, follow, share this post, and leave a comment. Thanks for reading.

Share

Leave a comment