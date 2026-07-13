The Compleat Nick Gillespie

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Tony's avatar
Tony
1d

Because Hollywood sucks, and everyone assumed (probably correctly) that they wanted to invert the theme of the source material to lecture us once again about Trump.

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Mark Wills's avatar
Mark Wills
20h

I still remember watching the original movie when I was still in single digits age wise. Remember it like it was yesterday.

Truth is enduring and stands by itself.

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