A short, highly condensed version of my hour-long interview with Andy Serkis, the immensely talented actor and director, is up at the Reason website. I produce it below, along with an embed to the longer video and podcast version I recorded with him earlier this year. We taped the interview shortly before the highly touted animated film was released in May. It’s totally A List in terms of voices—Seth Rogen, Woody Harrelson, Glenn Close, and Steve Buscemi are among the stars.

But despite the star power, the movie flopped at the box office. Of course, guessing why movies fail or flourish is hardly a science, but in this case, the reasons for the failure seem pretty obvious. First and foremost, the new version is made as family friendly entertainment but the source material is anything but cute or kid-friendly. Despite the talking animals and touches of gallows humor, George Orwell’s Animal Farm is a brutally serious attack on Stalinism at the precise moment the Cold War was beginning. Orwell wrote it during World War II and famously had trouble getting it published while the Soviet Union was allied with Great Britain and the United States. It’s very time-bound and, despite universalist themes about repression in the name of revolution (‘All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others’), it’s really hard to abstract it out of a very specific historical context.

Serkis throws out Stalin and brings in a villain who is a (literal) cartoon character out of Hollywood: The owner of a massive and rapacious department store cum Amazon outfit that just wants more and more of everything, but especially money and control. Someone who is a mix of Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos. The result is environmental degradation along with tyranny and the usurpation of all the different animals’ rights. Throw in some fart jokes and generic dance sequences and the bad reviews basically write themselves (it’s currently at just 30 percent among critics at Rotten Tomatoes). The story he’s telling isn’t as detailed or compelling as Orwell’s, and making it kid-friendly means it misses all audiences.

Since its release, Serkis has copped to the film’s shortcomings but avers that film ‘started a culture war,’ as it was seen as a thinly veiled attack on Donald Trump along with the billionaire class more broadly—it didn’t help that he wore a red ‘Make Animal Farm Fiction Again’ baseball cap to the U.S. premiere. Despite being distributed by the right-coded Angel studios (they did the ultra-popular New Testament series The Chosen), the movie was correctly read as skeptical not just of Trump and MAGA but of free enterprise more broadly. Hollywood (by which I mean big-budget movies, I suppose) is where politics goes to die, or at least get dumbed-down to a remedial level. Had Serkis been more open and honest about his feelings toward Trump, Musk, Bezos, et al who knows? Maybe his satire would have been fun and sharp enough to turn out crowds. In our conversation, he shied away from discussing his politics, even though he calls himself an old anti-Thatcher punk. When you try to hide your politics while using inherently political source material, you’re practically guaranteeing that the results are not going to be interesting.

All of which is a shame. Animal Farm is an enduring work whose relevance to the contemporary world (much less America or Europe) is not exactly clear. But we’d be better off if a new generation of kids were reading it and if it had been used here more expeditiously. A few years back (2023), the Orwell estate gave the novelist Sandra Newman the green light to write Julia, a brilliant retelling of 1984 from the perspective of Winston Smith’s lover. What’s great about the new story is that it made me reread Orwell while adding a whole new perspective on how that dystopian world came to be (here’s my Reason Interview with Newman). With Serkis’ Animal Farm, I feel like we’re just going to see less interest in the source material.

If you check out the longer interview, you’ll find that Serkis has many brilliant and interesting things to say about acting, narrative, and why creative people need to embrace technology as a way of telling powerful, effective stories (this last point is exceptionally rare among folks in the entertainment world, alas). Which makes the failure of his Animal Farm a little sadder still.

Here’s the Reason transcript, which is quite short. Below that is an embed of the YouTube version of our longer conversation and the writeup and chapter headings.

Andy Serkis on Animal Farm, Authoritarianism, and Humanizing Monsters “If Orwell were writing that story now, what would his targets be?” the Animal Farm director asks Reason ‘s Nick Gillespie. Andy Serkis has played some of contemporary film’s most memorable characters: Gollum in the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit trilogies, Kong in King Kong, Caesar in the Planet of the Apes reboot, proto-punk icon Ian Dury in the biopic Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll, and arms dealer Ulysses Klaue in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Serkis has also moved behind the camera: He directed an animated adaptation of George Orwell’s Animal Farm, which was released in theaters on May 1. Later that month, Serkis spoke with Reason‘s Nick Gillespie about his new film, authoritarianism, and what unites his signature roles. Q: Let’s talk about Animal Farm. What drew you to the material? A: I read the book when I was about 10 or 11 years old on the bus to school. You get to that age and you start reading things that you know have underlying themes, but you don’t really fully understand what are being driven at. It had an innocence about it, and yet I could feel that there was a world that was underneath it. It was one of those books that just never left me. I read it again in years to come at various different points of my life. Q: This is an adaptation and an update of the original. The system that you’re critiquing is not socialism or international communism. Where do you go with that? A: No. When we started working on it, we talked to the Orwell estate a lot about it. If Orwell were writing that story now, what would his targets be? He was someone who reviled authoritarianism on a grander level. At that particular time, he was aiming at a particular regime. But if he was writing Animal Farm right now, what would be his targets? A lot of the themes are exactly the same. It’s just the different management systems around the world that use authoritarianism and dictatorship to survive obviously are thriving. This is not a stab at any one leader in terms of the allegory. We’re not saying “this is this political leader,” but it’s having a go at all of the framework of what controls us and what is authoritarian around the world, like the misuse of information, fake news, all of those things which are themes in the book, the corruption of power. It was looking at that in a modern context for a young audience, which is crucial. It was written as an allegory for young children to read, as I read it when I was that age. Q: Orwell was writing Animal Farm 80 years ago, at a moment when authoritarianism seemed to be on the rise in various places. Compared to then, are we in a better place? A: I don’t necessarily think we are in a better place. Part of this story is about history repeating itself and why it is that we always make the same mistakes. Even though we do, we mustn’t stop trying to rectify those mistakes. That’s really at the core of our version: There is no answer, and we will probably keep repeating things, but you still have to keep trying to understand. It really is about learning to listen. One of the things about making this version—it was for young people to sit in a room with their parents and grandparents, who have probably got all different viewpoints about the world, and actually really start to investigate through a debate. It was to cause a debate, but it’s a family film, so that will hopefully inspire debate across generations. Q: You’ve been part of some of the most successful franchises in contemporary film. Is there a common thread in the roles you’ve played? Is Gollum the personification of someone who gets corrupted by the possibility of more power? Is that the shadow self that you’re chasing in many of these roles? A: The job of the actor or the storyteller is to try and broaden the audience’s perspective. If you’re an actor inside the head of a character, you have to believe that there’s a morality that that character believes in. Every character I’ve played, I’ve wanted to examine that, and therefore it takes you as a person to be empathetic to perhaps places you don’t necessarily want to go. That is the challenge of acting—and you can’t deny that, because you have to believe that that character sees the world from his perspective as the right view. We humanize monsters to a certain extent in order to be able to understand them and hopefully learn from them. This interview has been condensed and edited for style and clarity.

Today’s guest is the legendary actor and director Andy Serkis, who has played everyone from Gollum to proto-punk icon Ian Dury to King Kong to Marvel villain Ulysses Klaue. His latest project is a controversial animated adaptation of George Orwell’s Animal Farm, which he directed and is out on May 1 from Angel Studios. He talks with Nick Gillespie about the new movie; what, if anything, ties together some of his signature roles; and whether technology advances or undermines art. 0:00—Why Serkis wanted to direct Animal Farm 4:30—The corrupting nature of power 7:35—Are we in a better place than we were 100 years ago? 10:34—Serkis’ signature acting roles 18:31—The legacy of Ian Dury 25:42—Does technology enhance creativity 31:12—The fragility of democracy

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