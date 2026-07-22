I really enjoyed talking with Zion Lights, whose Substack is Everything Is Light. She’s a former spokesperson for Extinction Rebellion, a group that favors radical social action (transit disruptions and that sort of thing) in the name of saving the environment. Zion’s new book is Energy Is Life and explains why so many environmentalists are opposed to nuclear energy, the one form of clean energy that is absolutely ready for prime time. Longtime listeners/watchers of The Reason Interview will be interested to know that Steven Pinker and Michael Shermer blurbed Energy Is Life.

We start our discussion where she starts her book: with a saucepan from the factory that her mother once worked at. Zion’s parents emigrated from India and her mother found work at a factory that made pans and when she finally was able to buy one, it signified a huge shift in many, many parts of her life. Among other things, Zion explains that having a saucepan implies having a regular supply of energy and a stovetop on which to cook. It’s a great story that encapsulates many of the themes of the book and helps explain the huge gulf between many green activists in the developed world and those struggling in poorer countries and regions.

I’ve long believed that the memory of poverty is one of the greatest of all reality checks. If you are within a generation (or maybe two) of the ghetto or a grinding, subsistence life, you’re far more likely to understand poverty and the need to remedy it through economic growth. My parents grew up poor during the Great Depression and hearing them talk about their experiences forever shaped my understanding of how wealth gets created and how recently so many of us ascended from real material deprivation. I grew up in a lower-middle-class household where money was always an issue and fear of slipping back down the ladder made it impossible for my parents to really enjoy what they had. It’s an incredible achievement of post-war America that material comforts are amazingly widespread.

Of course, you want to live in a world of everyday abundance and you especially don’t want your kids to ever think twice about being able to afford the food, housing, and education they want (or you want for them). The United States became a radically wealthier country after World War II and no one wants to return to generally low standards of living that were once taken for granted, but keeping alive an appreciation for how hard life still is for most people is one of the most important things we can to do to keep progress alive. Too many of us take for granted the general prosperity with which we grew up, which makes it easier to deny the struggle with which many people still deal, especially those in poorer countries. Zion Lights’ Energy Is Life lays out how an energy policy that includes nuclear energy is one way to help the poor everywhere by making electricity cheap, clean, and reliable.

Here’s the Reason writeup, followed by links/embeds to YouTube, Spotify, Apple, and SoundCloud versions.

Zion Lights is a former spokesperson for the radical environmental group Extinction Rebellion, whose members are known for causing mass transportation stoppages and gluing themselves to planes to call attention to what they say is a “climate and ecological emergency.” She has gone from protesting nuclear power plants to aggressively campaigning for their expansion as a way of helping the global poor raise their living standards. Raised in Great Britain by working-class immigrants from rural Punjab, her new book is Energy Is Life: Why Environmentalism Went Nuclear. She talks with Nick Gillespie about how she came to reject the ubiquitous arguments against nuclear energy she encountered as a child, how guilt-ridden countries such as Germany are increasing pollution by shutting down nuclear power, and why oil-rich Gulf States are betting on renewable and clean energy sources. 0:00—The significance of a saucepan 5:15—Thesis of Energy is Life 9:07—Prosperity and guilt 17:38—Extinction Rebellion 21:36—Hostility toward nuclear energy 27:35—The safety of nuclear energy 31:10—France and Germany 36:56—Zion’s revelation on nuclear energy 43:57—The nuclear energy industry 50:50—China and the United Arab Emirates 53:16—Energy policy 56:42—Taking technology for granted

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