In today's

, I participate in a debate about whether Luigi Mangione deserves to be put to death assuming he is found guilty of murdering United HealthCare CEO Brian Thompson.

Here are some snippets from my piece, which is paired by one in support of capital punishment by the Manhattan Institute’s

:

Few alleged murderers are less sympathetic than Luigi Mangione, the ultra-ripped Ivy League trust-funder. His manifesto vacillates between self-righteous indignation for healthcare executives—“These parasites simply had it coming”—and delusional self-aggrandizement—“I am the first to face it with such brutal honesty.” It being the way insurance companies supposedly fail to deliver better care while extracting ever-higher premiums. If he’s found guilty as charged, who could possibly object? Except, of course, the 41 percent of morally vacuous youth who say that killing UnitedHealthcare’s Brian Thompson was “acceptable,” or the spell-check–challenged idiots behind California’s “Luigi Mangioni [sic] Access to Healthcare Act.” Well, me, for one…. …the only real question here is whether our government can keep us perfectly safe from Mangione by locking him away, rather than executing him. And the answer to that is yes. Individuals have a legal right to use deadly force in self-defense and a few other circumstances, but we don’t have the right to bump someone off because we think they really deserve it. At the same time, the state has no business killing anyone unless it’s done to prevent imminent violence or harm. We grant the state a monopoly on violence so it can maintain order and keep us safe using the least amount of force possible. The moral authority of the government rests on its restraint, not its enactment of violence.

Please go to the

to read the full exchange.

I will add a section that got cut for space, about the costs of the death penalty:

We know the death penalty is insanely costly. One study found that between 1978 and 2010, when California executed 13 prisoners, maintaining its Death Row cost taxpayers $4 billion more “than a sys­tem that has life in prison with­out the pos­si­bil­i­ty of parole.” Loyola Marymount law professor Paula Mitchell told Reason a decade ago that “the legal costs [per Death Row case] skyrocket to an extra $134 million per year—well above the cost” to incarcerating an inmate without possibility of parole. You can argue that California is too soft on crime and spends too much coddling its criminals, but those costs include many rounds of appeals, which make sense given the finality of the punishment.

As I note in the piece, ‘one peer-reviewed scientific journal found that “a conservative estimate of the proportion of false conviction among death sentences” was 4.1 percent. And modern-day executioners routinely botch their task, especially when using lethal injection.’

I don’t want a state with that sort of track record deciding life or death, especially when it can keep us safe with less force.

Again, here's the link to my full piece—and Lehman's pro-execution piece.

