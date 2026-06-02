There’s a new Reason Roundtable up, the first one in a while with the show’s regulars: Me, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Matt Welch.

It’s a good episode too, featuring fierce, funny, and often disputatious (?) takes on life in New York City under a Democratic Socialist mayor; the staggering stupidity of Trump’s GOP (hello, Ken Paxton, the Trump-anointed Republican nominee for Senate who really loves breaking the Ten Commandments as much as posting them in all K-12 classrooms in the Lone Star State) and the contemporary Democratic Party (which is pushing a fake, working-class oysterman in Maine whose Nazi tattoo is no longer even among the guy’s top five inanities); why the Iran war is terrible from basically every possible perspective; and what does it mean that mixed-martial arts and the UFC have succeeded in ways that conventional boxing and wrestling no longer do?

In the final section, where we talk about what books, movies, records, etc we’ve been consuming, I talk about the grim series finale of HBO’s Euphoria. There’s no hardcore spoiler alerts but I will say that the show, like great HBO dramas The Sopranos and Boardwalk Empire, sticks the landing by forcing its characters to fully inhabit a moral universe.

Here’s the Reason writeup, followed by embeds to the YouTube, Spotify, Apple, and SoundCloud versions.

This week, editors Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Matt Welch discuss New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s new Commission on Government Efficiency (COGE). The panel examines Mamdani’s claim that bureaucracy is preventing New York from delivering housing, transit, and other services, while questioning whether the commission represents a serious effort at reform or simply a rebranding of the city’s existing political priorities. They also consider what Mamdani’s embrace of efficiency rhetoric says about the state of the Democratic Party and the growing recognition that government often struggles to deliver on its promises. Next, the editors discuss former Vice President Mike Pence’s claim that “Democrats have lost their mind” and examine the Democratic Party’s continuing attraction to polarizing candidates, from Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner to California’s unsettled gubernatorial race. The panel then checks in on the endlessly unresolved Iran conflict, before debating a proposal to eliminate property taxes for senior citizens and what it reveals about the growing trend toward narrowly targeted tax breaks. Finally, the editors answer a listener’s question about whether late Sen. John McCain’s (R–Ariz.) opposition to mixed martial arts helped shape the cultural forces that eventually brought the UFC to the White House lawn. 0:00—The Commission on Government Efficiency 14:04—Mike Pence’s comments on Democratic Party 22:21—Graham Platner and Democratic candidate quality 30:19—Iran war update 33:01—Listener question on the White House UFC event 42:30—Should seniors pay property tax? 50:05—Weekly cultural recommendations

A reminder: Last Friday, I wrote The Free Press’s TGIF roundup column for Nellie Bowles, who was taking the day off. This is something I’ve done a few times and enjoy greatly, especially reader feedback like:

"I had to scroll back up to verify this was TGIF. Seemed like a lesson on Libertarian principles which was informative but not funny." "Let's not have this guy back." "Also insane is this libertarian author’s knock on seniors, a generation who has embodied self reliance and hard work."

It wasn’t all negative, though!:

"I appreciate snark , satire and irony,.none of which Gillespie exhibited"

"'When you see only one set of footprints in the sand, that’s when Israel carried you'... and 'Leave it to Cenk Uygur to solve "the loneliness epidemic" by asserting that Israel is literally in the room with you right now.': I can’t decide which of these two was the funniest comment of the week."

Here’s a link to the column, which covers topics ranging from the awful Enhanced Games (and I’m totally pro-drug!), dumb ideas to shield seniors from property taxes, the Pope vs. AI, the Donald Trump $250 bill, and more.

If you like what I’m posting here, please subscribe, share, follow, and leave a comment. And check out my online archive at Reason, which has been around since 1968 and where I’ve worked since (checks math…) for 32 years!

Share

Leave a comment