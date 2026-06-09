New Reason Roundtable is up, with me, Peter Suderman, Matt Welch, and Liz Wolfe in for a vacationing Katherine Mangu-Ward. It’s fiery pepper of a show, so without further ado, here’s the Reason writeup, time stamps, links, and all the rest.

This week, editors Peter Suderman, Nick Gillespie, and Matt Welch are joined by Associate Editor Liz Wolfe to discuss New York City’s falling crime rates and whether Democrats have really solved their big-city crime problem. The panel looks at the recent Penn Station stabbings, subway disorder, fare evasion, and why many New Yorkers still feel uneasy even as murders and shootings decline. Next, the editors discuss California’s recent elections, including Spencer Pratt’s bid for Los Angeles mayor, and what these results reveal about voter attitudes toward political leadership and governance. They then examine the political and economic fallout from President Donald Trump’s war with Iran. The panel also discusses proposals from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I–Vt.) and Trump to give the federal government a stake in artificial intelligence companies. Finally, a listener asks whether AI-powered surveillance threatens individual liberty. 0:00—New York City’s declining murder rate 18:16—California election results 28:22—The economic fallout of the Iran war 38:33—Listener question on AI threats to liberty 49:47—The push to nationalize artificial intelligence 55:45—Weekly cultural recommendations

My cultural recommendation is the brand-spankin’ new novel from James Ellroy, Red Sheet. I’ve talked and posted about it so much, I won’t rehearse the pitch again here. Suffice it to say, what a great book to read on a blindingly hot, sunny beach.

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