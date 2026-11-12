Last week, I attended FIRE’s excellent Soapbox conference, which brought together about 500 people to discuss free speech and its discontents in Philadelphia, a city that is only behind New York as my favorite place I’ve lived. I was asked to lead a conversation with Matt Taibbi, one of the most provocative and memorable journalists of the past 30 years, from his days as an ex-pat in post-Soviet Russia at The eXile through his stint at Rolling Stone to his current perch here at Substack at Racket News.

We covered a lot of ground, including whether media abundance is a) real and b) a good thing; whether art can be truly apolitical and why authoritarian regimes hate l'art pour l'art; and whether Matt’s defamation lawsuits against Eoin Higgins and Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-Calif.) are consistent with the spirit of free-speech absolutism.

Here’s the Reason writeup, followed by embeds of various audio and video versions. I hope to collect and publish some thoughts about the Soapbox conference within a few days. But very quickly: The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) has only been around since 1999 but under the leadership of Greg Lukianoff and with the help of writers, scholars, and litigators such as Nico Perrino, Sarah McLaughlin, Will Creeley, Bob Corn-Revere, Ronald Collins, and others, it’s become one the great champions of an open and tolerant society. As we slide into the end of year, I highly recommend checking out FIRE’s website and consider giving them a tax-deductible donation.

Today’s guest is Matt Taibbi, an investigative journalist, bestselling author, and founder of Racket News. A former contributing editor at Rolling Stone, Taibbi has spent decades covering politics, finance, and the media. He has become an outspoken critic of mainstream journalism, arguing that political narratives have taken precedence over factual accuracy. He also helped break the Twitter files investigation, exposing the inner workings of the platform’s content moderation practices and its communications with government officials. Nick Gillespie talks with Taibbi about how journalism became an increasingly elite profession, why reporters are less concerned about getting their facts wrong, and the challenges of maintaining editorial independence in an audience-driven media environment. They discuss government pressure on tech companies to remove controversial content, the Trump administration’s failure to uphold its free-speech promises, and why Taibbi believes neither major political party is consistently defending the First Amendment. The conversation also explores the importance of art and literature in resisting authoritarianism, the value of independent media, and Taibbi’s ongoing defamation lawsuits. 0:00—Is the public’s distrust in media warranted? 4:18—Has journalism gotten worse? 8:05—Have media systems or individuals changed most? 13:31—Media decentralization and barriers to entry 23:00—The Twitter files and Substack 28:49—Guarding against audience capture 31:10—The Trump administration and press freedom 34:31—Taibbi’s defamation lawsuits

If you like what I’m posting here, please subscribe, follow, share this publication, and leave a message. And check out Reason, which has been around since 1968 and where I’ve worked since 1993. My online archive has thousands of articles, videos, and podcasts I’ve published over the last 33 years—many of which hold up pretty well!

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If you live in the NYC area, come out on Thursday, November 19 for a Reason-sponsored Soho Forum debate on the proposition “The United States’ war in Iran is a war of necessity.” Arguing in favor of the proposition is Noah Rothman of National Review and dissenting is former congressman and Reagan budget director David Stockman. Gene Epstein moderates.

Go here for details and tickets.