New Reason Interview is up, with my longtime colleague Damon Root, whose new book is Emancipation War: The Fall of Slavery and the Coming of the Thirteenth Amendment. It’s a concise-yet-mind-blowing account of how Lincoln’s aims in the Civil War shifted from maintaining the union to ending slavery—a progression that the country underwent as well. I’m fairly well-read on the era yet I learned a ton of new and fascinating information from Emancipation War.

We also talk about the way in which many libertarians look askance at Lincoln (for mostly weak and misplaced reasons, I think). And we talk about the likely outcome in the big birthright-citizenship case before the Supreme Court (Damon predicts this decision will go against the Trump admin and I hope he’s right). Damon’s a great talker and writer and it was a pleasure to go deep with him about history. Apart from his work at Reason (archive here!), check out his Substack, Root Causes, currently headed up by a banger of a piece on Zora Neale Hurston vs. Richard Wright.

Here’s the Reason writeup of our interview, followed by links to various formats. Wath it at Reason by clicking here.

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