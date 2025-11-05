As the reality of yesterday’s election news sinks in, take a listen/watch the latest Reason Roundtable podcast, featuring me,

,

, and

talking about the New York and Seattle mayoral races and key governor contests in New Jersey and Virginia.

We also tackle SNAP benefits and the shutdown, a listener question from a military contractor worried about the ethics of being part of the war machine, and why-oh-why the Republicans have never come up with an alternative to Obamacare despite being against it before it even existed.

It’s good, clean fun. With a fair amount of cursing.

I also want to share this truly horrible, terrible Andrew Cuomo ad, which is reason enough to hate him for all eternity (even if he hadn’t presided over deeply awful COVID policies that resulted in thousands of unnecessary deaths, among other things). In the podcast conversation, I liken it to the video people watch in the Japanese horror movie The Ring. Meaning: You might want to kill yourself after watching it (you’ve been warned). Stick with it to the very end, because it’s that bad and you’ve earned it.

Here's the Reason writeup of the podcast, followed by embeds at YouTube, Spotify, Apple, and SoundCloud.

This week, editors Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Matt Welch discuss the upcoming New York City mayoral election and what a Zohran Mamdani victory could mean for both the city and national politics. They weigh the best-case/worst-case scenarios of a leftward turn in New York, asking whether Mamdani represents a lasting anti-AI socialist movement or simply the newest iteration of the Democratic big tent. The editors then turn to the governor’s races in Virginia and New Jersey, where Democratic wins would signal continued strength for the party’s centrist wing. They examine a federal judge’s order requiring the government to keep SNAP funded during the ongoing shutdown, and then analyze Trump’s tariff case as it heads to the Supreme Court and what a ruling could mean for presidential trade powers. Finally, a listener asks whether libertarians who work in the defense industry are violating their principles or simply operating within the system as it exists. 0:00–The best-case scenario and worst-case scenario for a Mayor Mamdani 8:09–Gubernatorial races in New Jersey and Virginia 20:04–SNAP benefits and shutdown politics 29:32–Does the GOP have an Obamacare alternative? 34:57–Listener question on ethical contradictions 44:37–Tariffs case reaches the Supreme Court 55:05–Weekly cultural recommendation

