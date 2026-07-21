There’s a new Reason Roundtable up, featuring Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Matt Welch, and me talking about the news of the week, specifically the ongoing, stop-and-start Iran war; the rising tide of Democratic Socialist-allied political candidates, and President Trump’s levying of new tariffs and televised speech about U.S. elections.

In the section where we talk about what we’re watching, listening to, reading, etc. I talk up the new HBO documentary series The Man Will Burn, which is a very interesting look at the history and evolution of Burning Man, the annual desert happening at which I got engaged in 2023. My late colleague Brian Doherty wrote a great 2000 cover story about the festival for Reason that I mention, along with his book-length treatment This Is Burning Man: The Rise of a New American Underground (2004/2006).

Here’s the Reason writeup and chapter headings, followed by links to YouTube, Spotify, Apple, and SoundCloud versions.

This week, editors Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Matt Welch discuss the escalating war with Iran and whether President Donald Trump has any way to bring the conflict under control. The panel examines the deaths of American service members, rising gas prices, attacks on civilian infrastructure, and the lack of a clear objective for a war that has continued despite repeated attempts at ceasefires. Next, the editors discuss Trump’s new tariffs on Brazil and the increasingly incoherent use of trade policy to pursue unrelated political goals. They then examine Trump’s primetime address on election security and whether his efforts to change election rules ahead of the midterms should be taken seriously. The panel also considers the growing popularity of democratic socialism, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s political appeal, and why voters who support free markets may still embrace socialist politicians. Finally, a listener asks whether fears about artificial intelligence amount to a moral panic. 0:00—Iran war intensifies 12:53—Brazil tariffs and trade war escalation 27:56—Trump’s primetime address 38:34—Listener question on AI moral panic 47:44—Mamdani’s rising popularity 55:08—Weekly cultural recommendations

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