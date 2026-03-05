The Compleat Nick Gillespie

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Benjy Compson
Mar 5

“Let the joyous news be spread, the wicked witch of the west at last is dead”. Ding Dong the witch is dead, the witch is dead, the witch is dead…can I even get a Reason witness to hit the like button, as even a kids movie made about political adults celebrates an evil bastards demise…in one of the craziest cinematic scenes ever

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