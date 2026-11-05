Special bonus Reason Roundtable episode is live! All about the midterms, the bluenami, and what (might) come next. With Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and yours truly. Here’s the Reason writeup, followed by links to YouTube, Apple, Spotify, and SoundCloud versions.

On this special edition of The Reason Roundtable, editors Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Matt Welch discuss the sweeping Democratic victory in the midterm elections and what it means for the future of MAGA. With Republicans suffering major losses across the country, the editors debate whether the party can break from President Donald Trump after a decade of embracing his agenda. They examine how the war with Iran, tariffs, immigration enforcement, and corruption contributed to the defeat, and whether Republican leaders will acknowledge their mistakes or simply look for someone to blame.

The conversation turns to what Democrats can legitimately claim from their victory, particularly as progressive and moderate factions compete to shape the party’s future. The editors discuss the growing backlash against artificial intelligence and data centers, as well as the dramatic shift among Gen Z voters toward Democrats. They also revisit the choice between Trump and Kamala Harris in 2024, reflecting on whether the past two years have changed their assessments of that election and what the results might mean for the 2028 presidential race.

0:00—Did the midterms kill MAGA?

5:15—Who will lead the Republican Party?

11:55—Will Republicans learn from their mistakes?

18:05—The uncertain future of U.S. politics

24:00—Why Gen Z abandoned Republicans

32:30—Revisiting the 2024 election

38:35—The road to 2028

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