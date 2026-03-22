In late February, I hosted a conversation for Open to Debate that pulled together different generations to discuss whether we’re living through a golden age for news media. Given recent (and ongoing) layoffs in the news business, such a question may seem insane. Indeed, as we convened, The Washington Post had recently announced major layoffs. And just yesterday, CBS News announced it is cutting 6 percent of its staff and shuttering its century-old radio network. Last year, Axios reports, at least 17,000 media jobs got axed and Forbes reports that one-third of U.S. newspapers shut down between 2005 and 2024. A cursory look at the news industry over the past few decades seems to show the opposite of a golden age. Broadcast and cable news ratings are down, jobs are scarce, and the audience is scattering.

And yet each of the panelists—Spy magazine cofounder, novelist, and former public radio host Kurt Andersen; former New York Times business and tech reporter and The Free Press cofounder Nellie Bowles; and former Vice and CNN journalist and Up and Up founder Rachel Janfaza—said news media is better now than it was in decades past.

These three people (and me!) represent different generations and points of view on the ideological spectrum, yet they (and me!) agree that the current world, with all its insanity and instability, is better than the old post-war model of three national networks and one or two national newspapers, and the post-Cold War model that included the rise of cable news and the internet.

What’s going on? It’s not that things are perfect or that today’s independent investigators always match up better against long-existing investigative units at place like the Los Angeles Times or the Boston Globe. But the sheer profusion of material that gets produced and the ever-increasing range of voices and sources continues to expand our understanding of the world.

This is a fun, lively, and at-times contentious conversation, but above all it is an optimistic one. Here’s the Open To Debate writeup, followed by links to the panel at YouTube, Spotify, and Apple. You can also find it on various public radio stations and anywhere you listen to podcasts.

Are we living through a Golden Age of News Media, or a moment of profound fragmentation and overall decline? In this episode of “Generational Divides,” Reason editor-at-large Nick Gillespie leads a wide-ranging conversation about how journalism, algorithms, and audience expectations are reshaping the media landscape in real time. Together, a Baby Boomer, Millennial, and Gen Z-er explore some of the biggest questions facing newsrooms and consumers alike: Are we truly in a Golden Age of Media, with more voices and platforms than ever before—or has the explosion of content blurred the line between news and entertainment? Who should reporters be ultimately accountable to: their funders, their audiences, or the truth itself? And amid industry upheaval, including major newsroom shakeups, such as the recent Washington Post layoffs, what does the future hold for credible reporting? From legacy newsrooms to independent creators, and from print newspapers to Substack, this episode examines how generational shifts are transforming media and the flowering of voices —and what that means for trust, truth, and the future of public discourse. Our Debaters: For Baby Boomers: Kurt Andersen, Novelist, and Former Host of NPR’s “Studio 360”; Co-founder of Spy magazine For Millennials: Nellie Bowles, Journalist & Co-Founder of The Free Press For Gen Z: Rachel Janfaza, Journalist & Founder of The Up and Up Substack; Contributor to The Bulwark Guest Moderator: Nick Gillespie, Editor-at-Large at Reason

If you like the Generational Divides motif, check out this conversation I did about the economy and the American Dream.

If you like what I’m posting here, please follow, subscribe, share, and leave a comment. And check out Open To Debate’s main page on Substack and my work at Reason, where I’ve worked since 1993 and the planet’s leading source of politics, culture, and ideas from a principled libertarian perspective.

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