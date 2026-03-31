New Reason Roundtable is up, with me, Matt Welch, Peter Suderman, and Katherine Mangu-Ward talking about the Iran war, recent (and terrible) social-media verdicts, the “warmth of collectivism,” and whether ICE is improving the airport experience. And…I talk about why I watched the recent HULU series Love Story: John F. Kennedy, Jr. & Carolyn Bessette.

The social media discussion is particularly vital and important, as we are clearly hitting a tipping point politically and culturally in terms of regulating and punishing speech under the rubric of challenging web design that supposedly makes social media uniquely addictive. I don’t think the consequences of this will be good for kids, parents, and anyone else. Especially regarding the jury verdict against Instagram/Meta and YouTube/Google in the L.A. civil trial, the facts of the case strongly argue against holding social media accountable for the effects of a terrible childhood. The plaintiff, known as Kaley or KGM, suffered physical and psychological abuse at the hands of terrible parents; her own therapists did not think social media was a big factor in her problems; and she (like many kids) used social media to find community. For a deeper dive on that, check out my conversation last week with Taylor Lorenz).

Here’s the Reason writeup, with chapter headings and followed by links to YouTube, Apply, Spotify, and SoundCloud versions.

This week, editors Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Matt Welch discuss the recent verdicts against Meta and the growing legal and cultural push to treat social media like a harmful, addictive product. Multiple juries decided that platforms such as Instagram and YouTube were negligently designed and that they contributed to mental health harms among young users, raising comparisons to Big Tobacco and intensifying the debate over which online activities are protected speech. The panel considers whether the real issue is design features such as infinite scroll and algorithmic feeds or simply content itself. The panel then examines the latest developments in the Iran conflict, where the White House has suggested that the war may be nearing its end even as the Pentagon prepares plans that could include ground troops and the seizure of Iran’s nuclear stockpile. They also take up a listener question about how libertarians can make the case for community and human connection without relying on government. Finally, they discuss the deployment of ICE agents to airports during the DHS shutdown. Are those agents helping ease delays, or are they making an already strained system worse? Reason is hiring! Check out the two open roles on the video team now:

https://reason.org/jobs/associate-producer/

https://reason.org/jobs/producer/ 0:00–Is social media addictive?

25:29–Conflicting narratives on Iran war

38:40–Divisions on the right over Iran

41:54–Listener question on collectivism

49:06–ICE agents at airports

54:05–Weekly cultural recommendations

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