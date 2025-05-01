On April 18, I appeared on Ron Steslow’s Politocology podcast for a rip-roaring, in-depth conversation about executive branch overreach by Presidents Biden and Trump, the pathetic failure of Congress to do its damned job for the past quarter-century (at least), myths that fuel fears of immigration, and the bipartisan war on Big Tech.

Along with critiquing the status quo, I outline a muscular vision of ‘directional libertarianism’ deeply rooted in personal choice, voluntary association, and economic dynamism. Ron’s an excellent interviewer and really pushes ideas to the limit.

Here are some of the main points we cover, followed by a few quotes, and links to the show on Spotify and Apple.

Immigration is a moral good and an economic necessity. The war on immigrants — and the failure to increase legal immigration — is a self-inflicted wound rooted in fear, not fact.

The real threat isn’t Trump or Biden — it’s a feckless Congress. Legislative abdication has supercharged the imperial presidency.

Tariffs and industrial policy are economic cosplay. Free trade isn’t naive idealism — it’s how we prevent real wars and spread prosperity.

Antitrust hysteria is bipartisan performance art. Former Federal Trade Commission chief Lina Khan and Vice President JD Vance are selling “hipster antitrust” that punishes bigness rather than protecting consumer welfare.

Wealth isn’t guaranteed. It’s created. Creative destruction, not redistribution, is what renews the American dream.

Some quotes:

“If you see a congressman on the road — kick him. Like the Buddha.”



“Immigration makes America. If we stop welcoming people, we’re already dead inside.”



“Trump and Biden both think you should have to ask permission to do anything. That’s monarchy, not a republic.”



“Nobody believes in free speech or free trade anymore — and it shows.”



“The problem isn’t billionaires. It’s people who forgot that wealth doesn’t redistribute itself — it evaporates when you stop creating it.”

