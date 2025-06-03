Artificial Intelligence Is Making Everything Weird

I’m trying something new, so let me know what you think!

I will take a second to call attention to my opening remarks in this week’s episode. Peter Suderman had asked us each to bring an example of how AI is changing the world already, especially by making it weirder. I talk about the ridiculous Sarah Cooper, a member of the New Zealand parliament, who created a deepfake of herself naked to somehow call attention to… AI maybe, or just cheap and ubiquitous editing software?

I’m an active and avid AI user (mostly ChatGPT, Gemini, and Grok) and have no doubt it will dramatically change how we do all sorts of daily activities—and radically improve things like medical diagnoses (indeed, it’s already better than your doctor in some ways). But I firmly believe that it will not be the difference between, say, waking up in a black-and-white world one day and then suddenly shifting to a dazzling, technicolor world either. Even when we’re talking about tech that is being adopted at a historically fast rate (like generative AI!), these things take time to filter through. This is a feature and not a bug of technological change, and it’s a good one that allows society (whatever that is) to get used to new ways of doing things. It also allows us to figure out if and how we are going to use things in our lives. Sometimes, promising tech (remember tablet computers?) that gets snapped up eagerly at first just sorts of fades away or gets stuck at a low level of adoption.

Back in the 1990s, when the internet was going big and being attacked for supplanting all that was good and decent and right about media and many other things, Kevin Kelly

As a kid, I was always amazed that my four grandparents had all been born in rural settings (Ireland and Italy) in the 1890s, before heavier than air flight. Three of them lived to see not just the rise of air travel but jet service and a man land on the moon—and it all sort of made sense to them. Techno-optimists and doomers share a fondness for believing a variation of ‘this changes…everything,’ a sentiment that is virtually always wrong. I understand that impulse, and I recognize that there are exceptions to general rules, but AI strikes me as something that will make our lives better over time in ways that we will not only participate in (tech isn’t something forced on us) but comprehend.

