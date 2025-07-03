From Big Gulps to RFK, Jr: The Rise of MAHA and Right-Wing Food Purity Politics

Today's guest is Elizabeth Nolan Brown, whose recent Reason cover story looks into the politics of the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement spearheaded by Health and Human Services secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Just a decade or so ago, it was Democrats, liberals, and progressives who were pushing healthy eating initiatives and it was common to see Republicans and conservatives like Sarah Palin brandish Big Gulps like AR15s and Fox News anchors like Sean Hannity declare their loyalty to Kentucky Fried Chicken.

But now the Trumpian right is embracing wellness and food purity like nobody's business—and is using the state to enforce its preferences.

I talks with Liz about how we got here, where it's headed—and whether you've eaten your last red M&M.

Scroll down for links to Apple, Spotify, and YouTube versions (or watch/listen above). There’s a full transcript at the Reason page too.

This episode was recorded live in front of an audience in New York City.

Go here to get information about upcoming events, including the Reason Roundtable live in New York on July 15!

0:00 - Intro 1:17 - What is MAHA? 4:51 - The right used to scoff at wellness 11:31 - Processed foods were once desirable 13:13 - Liberals were first to embrace 'farm to table' 15:21 - What led to the right's embrace of healthy living? 23:52 - Where libertarians and MAHA align 27:43 - How RFK Jr. won over the right 30:44 - Research quality of dietary recommendations 35:53 - Concerns about the MAHA movement 37:17 - School lunches and food stamps 40:14 - Tradwives 43:00 - Gender roles and MAHA

If you like what I’m posting here, please subscribe and share my posts!

Share