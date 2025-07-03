The Compleat Nick Gillespie

From Big Gulps to RFK, Jr: The Rise of MAHA and Right-Wing Food Purity Politics

Elizabeth Nolan Brown explains how MAGA conservatives went from praising junk food to exhorting nanny-state dietary guidelines.
Nick Gillespie
Jul 03, 2025
Today's guest is Elizabeth Nolan Brown, whose recent Reason cover story looks into the politics of the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement spearheaded by Health and Human Services secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Just a decade or so ago, it was Democrats, liberals, and progressives who were pushing healthy eating initiatives and it was common to see Republicans and conservatives like Sarah Palin brandish Big Gulps like AR15s and Fox News anchors like Sean Hannity declare their loyalty to Kentucky Fried Chicken.

But now the Trumpian right is embracing wellness and food purity like nobody's business—and is using the state to enforce its preferences.

I talks with Liz about how we got here, where it's headed—and whether you've eaten your last red M&M.

Scroll down for links to Apple, Spotify, and YouTube versions (or watch/listen above). There’s a full transcript at the Reason page too.

This episode was recorded live in front of an audience in New York City.

Go here to get information about upcoming events, including the Reason Roundtable live in New York on July 15!

0:00 - Intro

1:17 - What is MAHA?

4:51 - The right used to scoff at wellness

11:31 - Processed foods were once desirable

13:13 - Liberals were first to embrace 'farm to table'

15:21 - What led to the right's embrace of healthy living?

23:52 - Where libertarians and MAHA align

27:43 - How RFK Jr. won over the right

30:44 - Research quality of dietary recommendations

35:53 - Concerns about the MAHA movement

37:17 - School lunches and food stamps

40:14 - Tradwives

43:00 - Gender roles and MAHA

